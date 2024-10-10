(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOBOKEN, N.J., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Antiques at 112, a beloved dining destination known for its unique blend of excellence and antique charm, is thrilled to announce its new partnership with Old York Cellars, a celebrated winery located in

Hunterdon County, New Jersey. This collaboration promises to elevate the dining experience, introducing guests to a remarkable selection of fine wines from one of the region's most esteemed winemakers.

Antiques at 112 Announces Exciting Wine Partnership with Old York Cellars

As part of this exciting partnership, Antiques at 112 will feature a diverse range of Old York Cellars wines, including half bottles of the 2021 Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon. Guests can also enjoy delightful blends from the popular "What Exit" series, such as What Exit White, What Exit Red, and What Exit Blush. Each wine has been meticulously crafted to provide a unique tasting experience, from fruity aromas to rich, layered flavors.

Old York Cellars, founded in 1981, has a deep-rooted commitment to craftsmanship and quality. Under the leadership of David Wolin, who purchased the winery in 2008, Old York Cellars has built a reputation for producing award-winning wines that cater to both casual drinkers and wine enthusiasts alike. "We have a legacy to uphold," says Wolin, emphasizing the winery's dedication to creating an exceptional wine experience.

The charming ambiance at Antiques at 112 creates the ideal setting for guests to savor these exquisite wines. To enhance the experience further, the restaurant will offer expertly curated wine pairings that complement its diverse offerings, along with a new dinner menu that was launched on October 1st, 2024, ensuring every meal is a celebration of flavors.

In addition to elevating the dining experience, this partnership allows Antiques at 112 to enhance its catering services. Whether for intimate gatherings or larger celebrations, guests can now enjoy high-quality wines from Old York Cellars, making any occasion memorable.

The collaboration between Antiques at 112 and Old York Cellars marks a significant advancement in Hoboken's dining and wine scene. Combining exceptional wines with outstanding cuisine, this partnership aims to create unforgettable experiences for all patrons.

For more information on Antiques at 112 and its new wine offerings, please visit .

Contact Information

Name: Kelli Carucci

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: (347) 204-1095

SOURCE Antiques at 112

