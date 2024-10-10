Cratedb Announces Strategic Partnership With Axcess.Io To Drive Data Modernization And Real-Time Analytics On AWS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

CrateDB, the leading database for real-time analytics, today announced a new partnership with Axcess, an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner specializing in cloud transformation, app modernization, and data migration. This collaboration aims to accelerate data-driven innovation, helping enterprises transition to modern cloud architectures while enhancing their real-time data processing capabilities.

Axcess

Axcess has been at the forefront of cloud transformation for years, providing customized solutions for application and infrastructure modernization. As an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, they bring deep expertise in migrating legacy systems to scalable cloud environments. This partnership with CrateDB will further bolster their offerings by introducing CrateDB's real-time analytics database, which delivers high-performance, instant data insights and semantic search capabilities across various industries, particularly for IoT and data-heavy applications.

"We are thrilled to partner with Axcess to bring real-time analytics and data modernization to the next level,"

said Lars Färnström, CrateDB CEO. "By leveraging Axcess's proven expertise in cloud transformation, combined with CrateDB's robust, scalable database technology, businesses can now unlock the full potential of their data, driving more efficient operations and faster decision-making."

Axcess sees great potential in the partnership with CrateDB, particularly for clients in manufacturing, logistics, and other industries that rely heavily on IoT and machine-generated data. CrateDB's ability to handle massive volumes of structured and unstructured data in real-time is crucial for optimizing operations, enabling smart manufacturing, and improving supply chain management.

"CrateDB's time-series database, with its SQL compatibility and scalability, provides a strong foundation for our clients to manage and analyze large data streams in real-time," said Amal Gupta, AI and Data Lead at Axcess. "This partnership allows us to offer innovative solutions that meet the growing demand for real-time insights and smarter decision-making."

Together, CrateDB and Axcess will help businesses modernize their data infrastructures, addressing key challenges such as high operational costs and scalability issues with outdated technologies. CrateDB's ability to process and analyze time-series data efficiently will enhance Axcess's cloud modernization initiatives, creating seamless, scalable solutions for enterprises looking to transition to data-driven, real-time decision-making models.

Both companies anticipate significant growth from this partnership, particularly in developing joint solutions for industries such as manufacturing, logistics, and telecommunications. Future projects may include advanced real-time analytics platforms for IoT applications and optimized data processing systems tailored for specific use cases.

