Gulf Energy Information's Deepwater Development Conference Welcomes Leading Global Operators To Advisory Board

Deepwater Development (MCEDD) is excited to announce the addition of experts from SOCAR, Woodside Energy, and Staatsolie to the Advisory Board for the 2025 event. These new board members bring decades of expertise in deepwater exploration and development, and their leadership will help shape the conference's agenda, driving innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence in the global deepwater sector.

MCEDD will be held from March 25-27, 2025, in Madrid, Spain, with Repsol as the Host Sponsor. Organized by World Oil and Petroleum Economist, the event will unite the global deepwater community for three days of high-level strategic insights, technical sessions, and networking.

The new board members will take their place alongside representatives from global operators including bp, Eni, Petrobras, Repsol, Shell and TotalEnergies and bring a wealth of experience in capital projects, resource commercialization, and offshore facilities management.

Tolga Demir, an upstream executive with more than 25 years of experience, joins the Advisory Board from SOCAR. With a career spanning two national oil companies and leading roles in oilfield services, Tolga has been instrumental in significant deepwater developments, including his leadership of the subsurface team that discovered a major gas field in the Black Sea. His successful delivery of first gas in under 30 months, through challenging conditions, showcases his ability to manage complex, high-impact projects. Tolga brings deep insights into field development, subsea tiebacks, and capital projects.

Grant McKenzie, Vice President of Developments within Woodside Energy's Technical & Energy Development group, joins the Advisory Board with extensive expertise in deepwater conceptual planning and project execution. Grant's focus on resource commercialization and final investment decisions has made him a key figure in shaping Woodside's global portfolio. His deepwater experience spans across BHP, Hess Corporation, and BG Group, giving him a comprehensive understanding of worldwide deepwater exploration, appraisal, and development opportunities.

Randy Seehausen, Offshore Facilities Engineering Manager at Staatsolie, brings significant expertise in offshore facility design, execution, and operations management. With his knowledge in leading deepwater facilities projects, Randy has contributed to several offshore developments, ensuring robust design and implementation practices that support long-term operational integrity.

"We are excited to welcome Tolga, Grant, and Randy to the Advisory Board," said John Royall, President and CEO of Gulf Energy Information, the parent company of World Oil and Petroleum Economist. "Their deepwater experience, combined with their leadership in advancing innovative solutions, will play a critical role in shaping the content and direction of the Deepwater Development Conference. Together, they will help us create a conference that drives meaningful conversations and actionable insights on the future of deepwater exploration and production."

The Call for Abstracts is open now through 16th October. Visit MCEDD

for more information on the topics of interest and submit your abstract for consideration to participate in the 2025 event.

About the Deepwater Development Conference

The Deepwater Development Conference (MCEDD) is the leading global event focused on deepwater development. Since its inception in 2005, the conference has served as a critical platform for operators, engineers, and key stakeholders to explore emerging technologies, sustainable practices, and innovative solutions in deepwater exploration and production. With a mission to align traditional upstream methods with the global energy transition, MCEDD continues to drive advancements in deepwater development, ensuring operational excellence and sustainability.

For more information and to stay updated on the latest developments, visit MCEDD .

