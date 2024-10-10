Prescient Healthcare Group Appoints Dr. Krishnan Rajagopalan As Chief Growth Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONDON, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescient Healthcare Group , a leading biopharma product and portfolio strategy firm, has announced

the appointment of Dr.

Krishnan Rajagopalan

as Chief Growth Officer (CGO) .

As the Chief Growth Officer, Krishnan will oversee Prescient's growth strategy, sales and marketing efforts, and effectively integrate consulting capabilities to deliver transformative solutions to the global life sciences industry.



Krishnan Rajagopalan

comes with over three decades of experience in growing companies and practices in Life Sciences – R&D and commercial functional domain consulting, technology and global advisory services.

He has been instrumental in building Tier 1 Life Sciences consulting and functional business process operations services for companies such as Navitas Life Sciences, Cognizant, PA Consulting and Mitchell Madison Group.

A Ph.D. in Bio-organic Chemistry from the

University of Kentucky, Krishnan was also a Scientist and Harvard Cancer Research Fellow. With an in-depth understanding of multiple therapeutic areas, drug delivery and commercialization approaches, data and technology standards and the inter-dependencies of healthcare and Life Sciences, he also has 1 US patent and more than 20 publications / presentations to his credit.



"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Krishnan Rajagopalan to our Senior Leadership Team,"

said

Dr. Nicholas Edwards, Chairman and CEO ,

"We are strengthened by Krishnan's expertise and experience in growing companies and serving the pharmaceutical industry. He will bring new perspectives to add depth and breadth to our Management Team."

Krishnan Rajagopalan

said,

"It is truly exciting to be a part of Prescient at this juncture, when pharma and biotech innovation is on the cusp of delivering and launching novel therapies to meet the numerous unmet needs of patients. I look forward to meeting and working with the management and global teams to deliver truly transformative and end-to-end clinical and commercial solutions to our Life Sciences customers."

About Prescient

We are a specialist, strategic partner to global biopharma companies. We provide expertise, derived from our extensive experience, across the drug life cycle – from the preclinical stage to loss of exclusivity and beyond.

Being prescient is at the core of our strategic approach. We leverage our understanding of the past, as well as insights gathered about the dynamic present, to create game-changing perspectives that help shape the future. This is the power of prescience.

Science, strategy and technology underpin our business, but it is driven by deep, collaborative relationships. As true partners, we are focused on helping clients unlock the full potential of their innovations and improve people's lives.

