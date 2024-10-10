YY Group Holdings Limited Successfully Regains NASDAQ Compliance

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YYGH) (“YY Group”,“YYGH”, or the“Company”), is pleased to announce that the company has regained compliance with NASDAQ's Minimum Bid Price Rule, maintaining a consistent stock price above $1.00 for more than 12 consecutive business days.



This achievement marks a key milestone in YYGH's continued growth and recovery, after experiencing a low of $0.71 two months ago. The stock has risen by over 70%, to reach a peak at $1.295, averaging at $1.20 for the past 2 weeks, representing a significant improvement over the past 60 days. This growth highlights the market's renewed confidence in the Company's vision and the strength of its business model.

Investor Support Key to Recovery

The Company attributes this success to the unwavering support of its investors. In a market characterized by volatility, YYGH's ability to stabilize and grow its stock price would not have been possible without the trust and confidence of its shareholders. The Company's leadership recognizes the importance of its investor relationships and is committed to delivering long-term value through strategic initiatives and operational excellence.

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Mike Fu, expressed his gratitude, stating:“We are incredibly grateful for the support of our investors during this crucial time. Their confidence in YY Group's future has been a vital component of our ability to regain compliance with NASDAQ's standards. As we look ahead, our commitment to innovation, excellence, and shareholder value remains stronger than ever.”

Looking Ahead

As part of its forward strategy, YYGH is dedicated to driving sustainable growth by leveraging technological advancements and exploring opportunities in new markets. The recent expansions into the UAE have resulted in positive outcomes with contracts signed with 5-star hotels such as Sofitel Al Hamra and DoubleTree by Hilton. Excitedly, the company has also expanded into the European market, with the United Kingdom as its first point of entry.

About YY Holdings Limited:

YY Group Holding Limited is a Singapore-based data and technology-driven company that specializes in creating enterprise intelligent labor matching services and smart cleaning solutions. Rooted in innovation and a commitment to user-centric experiences, YY Circle leverages app-based technology to optimize the labor sourcing market and the Internet of Things to revolutionize the cleaning industry.

