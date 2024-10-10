Orban issues warning to EU emphasizing need to take actions on Ukraine

(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Viktor Orban has issued a stark warning to the European Union, emphasizing the urgent need for action to resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. During a press conference in Strasbourg, Orban highlighted that the European Union risks becoming irrelevant on the global stage, particularly in light of the upcoming U.S. presidential election. He specifically pointed to the potential implications of Donald Trump’s candidacy, predicting that if wins the election on November 5, he may seek to address the Ukraine crisis before officially taking office.



Orban referenced Trump's previous assertions that, if elected, he would facilitate a diplomatic resolution between Ukraine and Russia "within 24 hours." Trump's running mate, J.D. Vance, has further suggested that a Trump administration might aim to stabilize the conflict along existing frontlines and offer Russia assurances that Ukraine would not join NATO.



According to Orban, the implications of a Trump victory would necessitate immediate action from European leaders. “He will act immediately,” Orban stated, warning that the traditional transition period of two to three months post-election would not apply. This urgency compels European leaders to prioritize their response to the crisis without delay.



He urged his counterparts in Europe to approach the situation with a sense of intellectual and strategic urgency, stating, “We as European leaders don’t have any time to waste.” Orban also expressed optimism about an upcoming informal summit of European Union leaders scheduled for November 7 in Budapest, framing it as a crucial opportunity to discuss possible resolutions to the conflict in Ukraine.



The Hungarian prime minister's comments underscore a growing concern among European Union leaders about the shifting dynamics of international politics and the need for a cohesive and proactive approach to address the crisis in Ukraine. As the geopolitical landscape continues to evolve, the call for decisive action from Europe has never been more pressing.

MENAFN10102024000045015687ID1108766392