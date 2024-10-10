Elanco Confirms Date And Conference Call For Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Announcement

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GREENFIELD, Ind., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elanco Animal Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN ) will announce its third quarter 2024 results on Thursday, November 7, 2024. Elanco will also conduct a call on that day with the community and to further detail the company's performance.

The conference call will begin at 8:00 a.m. eastern time. Investors, media, and the general public can access a live webcast of the conference call through the that will be posted on Elanco's website at . A replay will also be available on the website shortly following the call.

ABOUT ELANCO

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN ) is a global leader in animal health dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets, creating value for farmers, pet owners, veterinarians, stakeholders and society as a whole. With nearly 70 years of animal health heritage, we are committed to helping our customers improve the health of animals in their care, while also making a meaningful impact on our local and global communities. At Elanco, we are driven by our vision of Food and Companionship Enriching Life and our Elanco Healthy PurposeTM Sustainability Initiatives – all to advance the health of animals, people, the planet and our enterprise. Learn more at .

Investor Contact: Katy

Grissom +1.317.273.9284 [email protected]

Media Contact: Colleen Parr Dekker +1.317.989.7011 [email protected]

SOURCE Elanco Animal Health

