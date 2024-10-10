Higher Collective Announces The Grand Opening Of Adult-Use Cannabis Shop In Bridgeport, Connecticut

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Fairfield County location will host grand opening celebration Friday, October 11 & Saturday, October 12.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Higher Collective , a cannabis retail brand dedicated to fostering social equity, is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 3369 Fairfield Ave in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The store, owned in part by Connecticut-native Keanaha Abrams, will officially open on Friday, October 11, 2024 at 9:00 AM and will be open seven days a week.

The grand opening festivities will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim at 1:00 PM on Friday, October 11, followed by a celebration running from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM on both October 11 and 12.

"I'm incredibly excited to open Higher Collective here in Bridgeport's Black Rock neighborhood and to be part of such a dynamic and forward-thinking community," said Keanaha Abrams. "I'm proud to play a role in ensuring underrepresented communities have a real stake in this growing industry."

As the largest city in Fairfield County, Bridgeport is a key location for providing access to adult-use cannabis, particularly with Fairfield's ongoing moratorium on cannabis retail. Higher Collective's Bridgeport store is strategically located to meet the region's demand for high-quality cannabis products.

Higher Collective Bridgeport is also partnering with Black Rock Food Pantry and will serve as an ongoing donation hub, supporting local community efforts year-round.

Grand Opening Event Details



Gift Bags:

The first 100 customers in line starting at 1:00 PM on Friday who make a purchase will receive a swag

bag.

20% Off First Purchases : Enjoy a 20% discount on all first purchases made during the grand opening event.

Founder's

Club : Customers who make a purchase during the event will also receive 20% off future purchases until having saved $1,000. Pop-Ups and Food Trucks : Local vendors such as Stoked and Black Rhino, community partners and cannabis brands will be on-site alongside food trucks during the 2-day celebration.

Additionally, Higher Collective offers a 10% discount for veterans, teachers, students 21+, first responders, medical employees and social workers. Customers can join the High Fliers Loyalty Program, earning rewards with every purchase and explore "Flower U," an educational space dedicated to cannabis education.

For more information, visit

highercollective

and follow us on social media:

Instagram:



Facebook:

Phone: 888-MY-CT-420 (888-642-8420)

About Higher Collective:

Higher Collective is a pioneering retail concept in Connecticut's cannabis industry, committed to fostering social equity in the industry. Each Higher Collective store is owned by a different social equity applicant, offering minority leaders ownership opportunities in the cannabis industry. This model promotes diversity and ensures communities impacted by past cannabis regulations benefit from legalization. With stores in Bridgeport, Hartford, Killingly, New London, Torrington and Willington, Higher Collective provides a welcoming space for individuals to explore their relationship with cannabis.

SOURCE Higher Collective

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED