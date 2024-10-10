Runergy Requests The U.S. Patent And Trademark Office To Cancel Trina Solar's Two Topcon Technology Patents

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HUNTSVILLE,

Ala., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- October 8th, 2024, Runergy announced that it has initiated actions at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to cancel two patents by Trina Solar (US9,722,104 and US10,230,009) as unpatentable. Runergy's challenges come at the heels of Trina Solar's claim that these two patents relate to TOPCon (Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact) solar cell technology.

As one of the largest solar product manufacturers in the world, Runergy respects, and takes very seriously both its own intellectual property and that of third parties. Runergy has invested heavily in innovation, research, and development. Through this extensive research, Runergy has developed its own, unique TOPCon solar cell manufacturing process; one that does not practice the patents that Trina Solar is asserting in the ITC and District Court actions.

Runergy recently commenced production of its U.S. made solar modules at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Hunstville Alabama. Runergy is committed to advancing renewable energy and supporting America's clean energy goals, and it looks forward to collaborating with U.S. and global partners on the road toward long term sustainable energy.



SOURCE Jiangsu Runergy New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

