BSS Group Acquires On Tap And Aitoc To Strengthen European Ecommerce Market Presence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Strategic marks BSS Group's expansion into Europe, combining forces with leading EU-based eCommerce development firm On Tap to deliver enhanced services across the continent.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BSS Group , a globally trusted provider of full-service digital commerce solutions, has acquired EU-based eCommerce development firm On Tap , strengthening its presence in Europe. The acquisition bolsters BSS Group's existing brands, including BSS Commerce , Magestore , Omni Themes , Simicart , and eComStart , with additional expertise from On Tap and its subsidiary, Aitoc .

On Tap brings over 18 years of eCommerce experience, particularly in Adobe Commerce, Shopify, and Shopware platforms. The acquisition expands BSS Group's professional team to over 400 experts and enhances its ability to deliver end-to-end digital commerce solutions. Together, the combined entities will offer more innovative services to over 100,000 clients across 150+ countries.

"This acquisition is a key milestone in our European expansion," said Trung Nguyen, CEO of BSS Group. "By integrating On Tap's experience with our resources, we can deliver even more value to our customers and strengthen our global market position."

Leveraging Synergies for Growth

On Tap's established reputation in the UK and broader European markets complements BSS Group's international reach. By leveraging BSS's larger team and resources, On Tap will scale its operations and deliver enhanced services to its clients, which include major enterprises across various industries.

Dan Garner, Founder and Managing Director of On Tap, shared his excitement: "Joining BSS Group allows us to expand our offerings and continue to innovate for our clients. With BSS's support, we're positioned to deliver even greater impact across Europe."

This acquisition builds on both companies' strengths in digital commerce, omnichannel strategies, B2B commerce, and consulting services, enabling them to offer a broader range of solutions for today's digital landscape.

Expanding Presence in Europe

With this acquisition, BSS Group strengthens its foothold in key European markets such as the UK, Germany, France, and the Netherlands. This enhanced presence aligns with BSS Group's goal to better serve its customers across Europe and beyond. The integration of On Tap's team and services will help BSS Group deliver more tailored, innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of businesses in the global market.

Dan Garner will take on an advisory role within BSS Group, leveraging his extensive industry knowledge to support the integration process and further enhance BSS's service offerings. His expertise will be instrumental in driving growth and innovation for the company in Europe.

With the acquisition of On Tap, BSS Group is positioned to offer even more comprehensive solutions, helping businesses worldwide unlock their potential in the digital commerce space.

About BSS Group

BSS Group is a global leader in full-service digital commerce solutions, offering a diverse range of products and services through its brands, including BSS Commerce, Magestore, Omni Themes, Simicart, and eComStart. With a commitment to delivering innovative and high-quality solutions, BSS Group serves over 100,000 customers in 150+ countries, helping businesses of all sizes thrive in the digital marketplace.

For more information, see bsscommerce and .

About On Tap

On Tap is an

EU-based eCommerce development and consultancy agency with over 18 years of experience. As one of the first official Magento partners, On Tap has built a reputation for providing innovative solutions that enhance the digital commerce experience for enterprises across the globe. Learn more at .

