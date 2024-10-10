Commonwealth Alternative Care Aims High For Fall Community Engagement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Multiple Events to Celebrate Harvest-time and Give Back to the Community

TAUNTON, Mass., Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the“Company”) (NEO: TILT ) (OTCQB: TLLTF ), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, together with its Massachusetts-based subsidiary, Commonwealth Alternative Care Inc. (“CAC”) , today announced that CAC is involved in several Fall events and seasonal community engagement activities.



“Engaging with our patients and consumers on a daily basis is so important to us at CAC,” stated Jordan Schulze, Director of Retail Operations.“Autumn is a natural time to give thanks, join together as a community, and celebrate the harvest season. Harvests play a monumental role in what we produce and offer at our dispensaries so meeting the customer and the community where they are and offering fun events is our way of connecting, giving back, and celebrating the fall season.”

CAC and its employees will be participating in a number of events throughout October and November to give back to its community, raise awareness of products available in the Taunton and Brockton locations, and celebrate the upcoming holidays in a festive way. The events include self-sponsored activities and in connection with local organization as follows:

The CAC Thanksgiving Food Drive, in connection with the Veterans Association of Bristol County , will take place October 14 through November 15. The CAC dispensaries will collect canned and dry goods to benefit those in need for Thanksgiving. To show appreciation, for every five items contributed, the donor will receive one entry for the CAC Fall Sweepstakes, up to five entries per day. Link here.

Fall Sweepstakes will also run October 14 through November 15, with prizes ranging from branded partner items of a Jupiter vaporizer or Old Pal“All You Need to Roll” kit to a tour of the Taunton cultivation or Hexpo Tickets. Multiple ways to enter include the Donate 5 to the Thanksgiving Drive entry, spending $50 in-store for an entry, or entering on the CAC Instagram page. Link here .

The annual in-store Halloween events are also happening this month. The Hallowed Hash Bash will be held in Taunton on Saturday, October 19, from noon to 3:00 p.m. with pop-ups, munchies, exclusive deals, and swag, and Boo Bash in Brockton where costumes are encouraged, will also run pop-ups, sweepstakes, and exclusive discounts on Friday, October 25, from 3:00 p.m. through 7:00 p.m. Join in on both of the in-store celebrations.

The annual Hexpo event will be held on October 26 from noon to 6:00 p.m. in Seekonk, MA. Watch for CAC and Standard Farms personnel at the event to say 'high'. Link here .

The Annual Harvest Cup will be held on November 9 and 10 at the DCU Center in Worcester, MA. CAC is participating and be submitting some of the Standard Farms favorites for this year's Harvest Cup. Link here .

Full details of all the Fall CAC events are available in-store, online, or at the links included above.

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers in regulated markets across 40 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, South America and the European Union. TILT's core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC , a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania and Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit .

