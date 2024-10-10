Brera Holdings PLC Original Series With THADDBOII Productions Achieves 4,458,371 Views

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brera F.C. Soccer Road to Glory Launched June 20th and features 24 episodes now available on X, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube









Los Angeles, Dublin, and Milan, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC (“ Brera ” or the“ Company ”) ( Nasdaq: BREA ), the only publicly traded multi-club ownership company focused on football (soccer), today announced initial viewership results from the successful launch of the original skit series, Brera F.C. Soccer Road to Glory, in partnership with global content creator THADDBOII Productions (the“Series”).

The Series features 24 episodes now available on X, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, and has amassed over 4,458,371 views since its launch on June 20, 2024.

Brera F.C. Soccer Road to Glory follows a young underdog player striving for greatness in soccer while honoring his late father. Blending humor and heartfelt moments, it embodies the spirit of determination and community that Brera FC represents and highlights Brera's global expansion and social impact on the soccer community.

The Series aims to leverage THADDBOII's extensive reach to bring the passion and history of soccer to millions around the globe.

“We were thrilled to see the response to Brera F.C. Soccer Road to Glory,” said Brera Holdings CEO Pierre Galoppi.“Partnering with THADDBOII has allowed us to resonate with young athletes and fans worldwide. We hope the Series will diversify Brera's fanbase and underscore the role of social media in connecting brands with communities.”

Fans can join the conversation using the hashtag #BreraRoadToGlory.

ABOUT THADDBOII

THADDBOII is a highly influential figure in the digital content creation and social media sphere. Known for his captivating storytelling and deep expertise in sports analysis, he has garnered a dedicated global following of over 6 million fans across TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

THADDBOII's viral series, "3 STAR VS 5 STAR," blends entertainment and his sports insight into a unique and engaging format where he plays over 30 different characters. Through the series, THADDBOII leverages his extensive knowledge of sports and pop culture to explore the nuances between average and exceptional performances, drawing parallels that resonate with his fanbase. "3 STAR VS. 5 STAR" was launched on December 18th, 2023, and thus far, has acquired over 443 million views, making it the #1 Web Series in the world.

With over 3 billion views on TikTok and more than 1.1 million subscribers on YouTube, THADDBOII has established himself as a prominent social media sensation. Beyond his viral content, he is also the Founder of the Influencer Football League (IFL), a Touch Football tournament that brings together influencers, athletes, actors, comedians, musicians, celebrities, and other influential people for a unique sporting experience and networking.

Driven by a passion for entertainment and a commitment to excellence, THADDBOII continues to inspire and innovate in the digital landscape. His ability to connect with fans and deliver engaging content has solidified his position as a leader in the intersection of sports, entertainment, and social media.

ABOUT BRERA HOLDINGS PLC

Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA) is focused on expanding its social impact football (American soccer) business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and other sports clubs, which will provide increased opportunities to earn tournament prizes, gain sponsorships, and provide other professional football and sports-related consulting services.

The Company seeks to build on the legacy and brand of Brera FC, the first football club acquired by the Company in 2022. Brera FC, known as "The Third Team of Milan," is an amateur football association building an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. The Company owns the trademarked FENIX Trophy Tournament, a nonprofessional pan-European football competition recognized by UEFA, inaugurated in September 2021 and organized by Brera FC. "FENIX" is an acronym for "Friendly European Nonprofessional Innovative Xenial." BBC Sport has called the FENIX Trophy "the Champions League for amateurs," and ESPN covered the 2024 FENIX Trophy finals. In October 2022, the Internet Marketing Association, at its IMPACT 22 Conference, named Brera FC as its award recipient for "Social Impact Through Soccer," recognizing the Company's focus at an international level with this distinction.

In March 2023, the Company expanded to Africa by establishing Brera Tchumene FC, a team then admitted to the Second Division League in Mozambique, a country of nearly 32 million people. Brera Tchumene FC won its post-season tournament and, in November 2023, was promoted to Mocambola, the First Division in Mozambique. In April 2023, the Company acquired 90% of the European first-division football team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev, now known as Brera Strumica FC, in North Macedonia, a country with participation rights in two major Union of European Football Association ("UEFA") competitions.

In June 2023, Brera acquired a strategic stake in Manchester United PLC, a portion of which was subject to a tender offer by Sir Jim Radcliffe and sold at a 74% realized gain. In July 2023, the Company completed the acquisition of a majority ownership in the Italian Serie A1 women's professional volleyball team UYBA Volley S.s.d.a.r.l. In September 2023, the Company assumed control of Bayanzurkh Sporting Ilch FC, a Mongolian National Premier League team, which became Brera Ilch FC when the football season resumed in March 2024. In January 2024, the Company announced the launch of a proactive search for an Italian Serie B football club target designed to bring multi-club ownership of the highest tiers of professional sports ownership to mass investors through the Company's Nasdaq-listed shares. In February 2024, the Brera Holdings Advisory Board was established with MLS founder and World Cup director Alan Rothenberg, luxury lifestyle executive Massimo Ferragamo, sports business leaders Paul Tosetti and Marshall Geller, and Italian football icon Giuseppe Rossi.

In June 2024, the North Macedonian women's football club Tiverija Strumica officially became part of the Brera family with the establishment of a joint-stock company controlled by Brera Holdings called Women's Football Club Tiverija Brera AD Strumica (“Brera Tiverija”). Brera Tiverija is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brera Strumica FC. Brera Holdings PLC is focused on bottom-up value creation from undervalued sports clubs and talent, innovation-powered business growth, and socially impactful outcomes. See



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about our views of future expectations, plans, and prospects with respect to Brera's business, financial condition, and results of operations that constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements. Any and all forward-looking statements are based on the management's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of Brera's future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Although Brera believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Brera does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks, and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause Brera's actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local, national and international economic conditions and other risks set forth in "Risk Factors" included in our filings with the SEC.

Company Contact Information:

Pierre Galoppi, Chief Executive Officer, Brera Holdings PLC

Email: ...



Investor Relations Inquiries:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, New York 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: ...











