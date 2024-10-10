SCYNEXIS To Participate In The 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced David Angulo, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit on Thursday, October 17, at 11:30 A.M. ET.



Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit Details:

Format:

Fireside chat Date:

Thursday, October 17, 2024 Time:

11:30 A.M. ET Location: Virtual

To sign up to view the presentation, click here .

1x1 investor meetings will be available after the event upon request through the following link or by contacting your Maxim representative.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. SCYNEXIS is developing the company's proprietary antifungal platform“fungerps”. Ibrexafungerp, the first representative of this novel class, has been licensed to GSK. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets) in June 2021, for its first indication in vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC), followed by a second indication in November 2022, for reduction in the incidence of recurrent VVC. Late-stage clinical investigation of ibrexafungerp for the treatment of life-threatening invasive fungal infections in hospitalized patients is ongoing. Additional antifungal assets from this novel class are currently in pre-clinical and discovery phase, including the compound SCY-247. For more information, visit .

