Ecopetrol’S President Stands Firm Amid Electoral Probe Into Petro’S Campaign

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ricardo Roa, the president of Ecopetrol, remains in his position despite recent controversies. The Colombian National Electoral Council has opened an investigation into alleged excessive spending in President Gustavo Petro's campaign.



Roa, who served as Petro's campaign manager, now faces scrutiny in his role at the state-owned oil company. Ecopetrol's Board of Directors held an extraordinary meeting lasting over three hours.



They decided to keep Roa in his position, expressing full support for his management. The board cited their continuous monitoring of the situation and consultation with legal advisors in Colombia and the United States.



Roa confidently stated that there was no way he could be removed from his position. He made this assertion before attending a meeting at the Casa de Nariño to address the ongoing gas crisis.



The board's decision reflects their trust in Roa's leadership. The investigation has impacted Ecopetrol's stock performance. On Wednesday morning, the company's ADR fell 0.46% to $8.63 in the US market.







On the Colombian Stock Exchange , shares traded at 9,100 pesos ($1.82). Roa recently reported a new death threat, requesting enhanced security measures.



This incident echoes a similar situation from earlier in the year. In that case, authorities arrested Douglas Mauricio Sierra for sending a threatening package to Roa's residence.



The Ecopetro president has faced other controversies as well. Minority shareholders considered legal action when the company abandoned plans to purchase CrownRock in the US.



This decision potentially affected Ecopetrol's reserves and stock value. These events highlight the challenges facing Ecopetrol's leadership.



The company must navigate political pressures while maintaining its operational and financial performance. The ongoing investigations and controversies may continue to impact Ecopetrol's reputation and market position.

