UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon reveals potential 21-day truce between Israel, Hezbollah

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon revealed that a potential 21-day truce between Israel and Hezbollah, backed by the United States and France, is still under consideration. This initiative aims to facilitate the enforcement of a long-standing UN Security Council resolution that has been violated by both sides for many years.



The UN peacekeeping mission, established under UN Security Council Resolution 1701 in 2006, is intended to support the Lebanese military in securing its southern border with Israel. The mission seeks to ensure that this area is free from weapons or militant groups, apart from those sanctioned by the Lebanese government. However, this objective has sparked tensions with Hezbollah, the Iranian-supported group that effectively governs southern Lebanon.



Reports indicate that the resolution prohibits all parties from crossing the so-called Blue Line, a boundary defined by the United Nations that separates Lebanon from territories controlled by Israel, including the Golan Heights.



Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, stressed the necessity for a pragmatic roadmap to implement Resolution 1701. She pointed out that the lack of effective enforcement over the past eighteen years has contributed to the current dire situation. Any modifications to the resolution must receive approval from the 15-member Security Council and require consent from both Israel and Hezbollah.



In spite of Israel's calls for UN peacekeepers to adjust their positions following cross-border operations aimed at Hezbollah fighters, the peacekeeping force continues its operations in southern Lebanon. Recently, Hezbollah asserted that it successfully repelled advancing Israeli troops.



As tensions heighten, the international community is increasingly focused on establishing a path toward de-escalation and ensuring the effective implementation of peacekeeping measures in the region. The evolving situation highlights the complexities of the Israeli-Hezbollah conflict and the significant challenges involved in maintaining stability along this volatile border.

