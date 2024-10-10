Banks Global Industry Almanac 2019-2023, 2024-2028: Key Financial Metrics And Analysis Of Competitive Pressures Faced By The Leading Players
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Banks Global industry Almanac 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global banks industry group recorded assets of $206.05 trillion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% between 2018 and 2023.In 2023, the revenue of the global banks industry group witnessed an annual growth of 4.6% due to the rising lending interest rates. In 2023, the lending interest rate in the US and Germany reached 7.5% and 3.0%, respectively, up from 3.3% and 0.3% in 2021.
The global Banks industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, industry group size (value, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry group.
Key Highlights
The banking industry involves the activities of banks and similar institutions that offer financial services such as savings, loans, mortgages, and related services to businesses and consumers. The market value represents the total assets held by banks or related institutions in a country in a year. The market share represents the total asset held by the companies in the specific year. Geographical segmentation measures the total assets held by commercial banks of a particular region. The market is segmented into bank credit, inter-bank loans, cash assets, trading assets, and others. The scope of others includes investments, loans receivable, and fixed assets. Bank credit refers to funds that a bank lends to individuals, businesses, or other entities. Inter-bank loans are loans made between banks. These loans serve as a mechanism for banks to manage their short-term liquidity needs and meet regulatory requirements. Cash asset products of banks provide customers with a secure and convenient way to manage their cash holdings while earning potential returns on their funds. Customers can choose from a variety of products based on their financial goals, risk tolerance, and liquidity needs. Bank trading assets refer to financial instruments and securities that banks hold primarily for trading to generate profits. These assets are actively bought and sold within the bank's trading desk or investment division to capitalize on short-term price fluctuations, market trends, or arbitrage opportunities. Trading assets can encompass a wide range of financial instruments such as equities, commodities, and foreign exchange. All market data and forecasts are adjusted for inflation and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using yearly annual average exchange rates. The bank credit segment accounted for the industry group's largest proportion in 2023, with total assets of $96.01 trillion, equivalent to 46.6% of the industry group's overall value.
Scope
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global banks industry group Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global banks industry group Leading company profiles reveal details of key banks industry group players' global operations and financial performance Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global banks industry group with five year forecasts
Reasons to Buy
What was the size of the global banks industry group by value in 2023? What will be the size of the global banks industry group in 2028? What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global banks industry group? How has the industry group performed over the last five years? Who are the top competitors in the global banks industry group?
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1. Market value
1.2. Market value forecast
1.3. Category segmentation
1.4. Geography segmentation
1.5. Market share
1.6. Competitive landscape
2. Introduction
2.1. What is this report about?
2.2. Who is the target reader?
2.3. How to use this report
2.4. Definitions
3. Global Banks
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
4. Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data
Company Profiles
