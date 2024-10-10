Natural Grocers® Invites Reno, NV Community To Grand Reopening At New Location On October 24, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Customers can celebrate the new location with giveaways, free samples, and more

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the leading family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., is pleased to announce the relocation of its Reno store to a newly remodeled space on Thursday, October 24, 2024. Customers will enjoy the easily accessible new location in the Redfield Promenade shopping center, next to World Market® at 4983 S. Virginia St., Reno, NV. Community members are invited to celebrate the big day with a Grand Reopening event including giveaways, fabulous savings, a prize wheel, samples and much more.

Celebrate Natural Grocers' new Reno location with freebies, sweepstakes and more, on Thursday, Oct. 24.

Natural Grocers' good4u® Crew will kick off the festivities at 8:15 AM with a $2,500 donation presentation to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada-its local food bank partner, followed by an official ribbon-cutting ceremony with the store Crew. Doors will open at 8:27 AM with exciting giveaways and celebratory savings within a larger, brighter and friendly atmosphere.

"Natural Grocers has been proudly serving the state of Nevada since 2014 when we opened our first store in Reno," said

Raquel Isely, Vice President of Natural Grocers. "We have been thankful for our loyal customer base and our amazing Crew, all of whom helped us establish solid roots in the state of Nevada. Almost exactly a decade later, we are welcoming customers to a brighter, more spacious location, right across the street. We will continue to serve our neighbors in the Reno area, while supporting the health of humans and the health of our planet. We invite everyone to visit our new store for an exceptional shopping experience, with that same neighborhood grocery store feel we've provided as a company since 1955."

GRAND REOPENING EVENTS – FREEBIES, DISCOUNTS & SWEEPSTAKES

Grand Reopening festivities at the new Reno

location start on

October 24, with at least 25% off regular product pricing throughout the entire store through October 26.[i] Additional celebratory perks include:



October 24:

The first 150 customers in line will receive a mystery Natural Grocers gift card (with varying amounts between

$5

-

$500)![ii]

October 24:

The first 500 shoppers will receive a hand-crafted Natural Grocers Ecuadorian Drawstring Backpack Bag made of alpaca wool. Each item is uniquely woven and is the result of a special collaboration Natural Grocers has with a group of indigenous artisans in Peguche,

Ecuador.[iii]

October 24:

Customers can spin the Natural Grocers prize wheel from

noon to 5 PM

for a chance to win fun prizes.[iv]

October 24 – November 7:

Customers will have the chance to win fabulous prizes, with Natural Grocers' Grand Re-Opening Sweepstakes, such as an Aventon e-bike (valued at

$1400), a

$500

Natural Grocers gift card and more. Entry forms will be available at the store.[v] October 24

– November 30:

Up to 50% off Natural Grocers' Always Affordable PricesSM

on premium-quality products from every department, including 100% USDA Certified Organic blueberries ($3.29/6 oz), LaraBarTM Fruit and Nut Bars ($1.15/each), bacon and bacon alternatives ($2.99/package), Natural Grocers®

Brand Organic Cheese shreds and slices ($2.99/each) and Natural Grocers Brand Bulk Organic Dried Mango ($6.99/10 oz).[vi]

{N}POWER®

MEMBERSHIP

For even more savings, customers can join {N}power, Natural Grocers' free rewards program for exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features.[vii]

October 10

– November 30:

{N}power®

members will receive exclusive pricing on items such as Thousand HillsTM 80/20 Grass Fed Ground Beef ($6.99/16 oz), Natural Grocers Brand Castille Soap ($11.49/32 oz), USDA Certified Organic avocados (.99¢ each), and Truly Grass FedTM

Naturally Creamy Butters

($6.49/16 oz).[viii]

To join {N}power, visit



WHAT'S NEW?

Supported by its Natural Grocers good4uCrew, the interior of the new store will be brighter, with a more contemporary floor plan. The company, ever-conscious of its environmental impact, has upgraded the new space with sustainable building features and energy-saving innovations, such as non-toxic building materials and 100% LED lighting, for a lighter environmental footprint. Additionally, customers visiting the new

Reno

location will undoubtedly notice more breathing room for their body care, bananas, B-12 and more!



Always 100% Organic Produce:

Natural Grocers, ever a champion of organic produce, is proud to feature an even larger selection of 100% USDA certified organic produce at the new

Reno

store. From apples to zucchini, every piece of produce is free from ApeelTM, avoids cross-contamination with conventional/GMO items, and is grown without synthetic pesticides.

Body Care That Cares Back:

Customers are invited to enjoy a bigger and better body care department, in-line with the high standards Natural Grocers is known for; prioritizing natural, innovative and ethical products that deliver results without the compromise. A Super-Sized Supplement Department:

With over 5,000 SKUs, Natural Grocers offers a large selection of vitamins and supplements, with the vast majority (over 80%) manufactured in third-party Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certified facilities.

WHAT STAYS THE SAME?

Serving customers with a wide range of natural and organic options since 1955, Natural Grocers will continue to support the community with world-class customer service from its knowledgeable and friendly good4u Crew, as well as:



Regenerative Products and Practices :

From checkouts free from single use bags, to organic, non-GMO and Always Affordable Natural Grocers brand products and ecologically thoughtful in-store features, the company focuses on a mutually beneficial relationship with nature.

Premium-Quality Products at an Always Affordable PriceSM:

Access high-quality organic and natural groceries including 100% pasture-raised eggs and dairy, 100% non-GMO prepackaged bulk goods, and household essentials at an Always Affordable Price. Natural Grocers also prioritizes humanely sourced and sustainably raised meats.

Nutritional Health Coaching:

The community will continue to have direct access to the store's Nutritional Health Coach, Sharon Parra Figueroa, to help support their health and wellness journeys with FREE , one-on-one, personalized nutritional health coaching sessions and personalized shopping experiences. In fiscal year 2023, Natural Grocers invested over

$6 million

to provide free education for both customers and Crew. Customers are invited to learn more about the Nutritional Health Coach at the Reno store and book a session by visiting

or inquiring in-store. A Commitment to Crew: Natural Grocers is passionate about ensuring that its employees can live a healthy, balanced life. The Company is committed to positively impacting Crew's physical, emotional and financial well-being with free nutrition education programs, excellent benefits and access to the highest quality, affordably priced products. To learn more about Natural Grocers' "Commitment to Crew" and its 5 Founding Principles, click here .

FOOD BANK OF NORTHERN NEVADA

Natural Grocers will continue partnering with the Food Bank of Northern Nevada for its "Bring Your Own Bag Program" to serve people in and around the Reno area who are facing hunger. Each time a customer brings their own shopping bag, Natural Grocers will donate five cents per shopping trip to this organization.

What began in 1983 as a small food pantry powered by passionate volunteers has grown into northern Nevada's leading hunger relief organization. The 501(c)3 nonprofit organization provides food for families in need through more than 155 partner agencies across northern Nevada and the eastern slope of the Sierra in California and direct service programs. It serves more than 153,000 people every month, almost half of whom are children and seniors.

"We are so grateful for our ongoing partnership with Natural Grocers," said Nicole Lamboley, president & CEO of the Food Bank of Northern Nevada. "We love the 'Bring Your Own Bag' program. The support of the five-cent donation per shopping trip when customers bring their own bags, really makes a tangible impact in our communities."



To volunteer or get involved with the organization,

click here . Click here

to learn more about Natural Grocers' Commitment to Community and their "Bring Your Own Bag Program," benefitting the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

RELOCATION DETAILS

The current store , located at 4819 Kietzke Ln., will close on

Monday, October 21, at

5:00 PM

to complete the relocation process. The new location, located at

4983 S. Virginia St., Reno, will open on

Thursday, October 24, at

8:27 AM.



Learn more about Natural Grocers by visiting

. For media inquiries contact

[email protected] .

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC ) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its

-including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew". In fiscal year 2023, the Company invested $15 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquarters in the Union Square neighborhood of Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 169 stores in 21 states. Visit

for more information and store locations.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.

