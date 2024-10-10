Stagwell (STGW) Schedules Webcast To Discuss Financial Results For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2024
Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW ), the challenger Network built to transform marketing, will report financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2024, on Thursday, November 7, 2024, before market open.
Stagwell will host a video webcast to review those results the same day at 8:30 AM (ET). Register here to attend the webcast.
A replay of the webcast will be available following the event at Stagwell's website, .
About Stagwell
Stagwell (NASDAQ:
STGW )
is the network created to transform marketing. We deliver creative performance at scale for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with cutting-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our more than 13,000 experts in more than 34 countries are united under a single purpose: to generate effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at
.
