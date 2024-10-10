Stagwell (STGW) Schedules Webcast To Discuss Financial Results For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW ), the challenger built to transform marketing, will report results for the three months ended September 30, 2024, on Thursday, November 7, 2024, before open.

Stagwell will host a webcast to review those results the same day at 8:30 AM (ET). Register here to attend the webcast.

A replay of the webcast will be available following the event at Stagwell's website, .

About Stagwell

Stagwell (NASDAQ:

STGW )

is the network created to transform marketing. We deliver creative performance at scale for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with cutting-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our more than 13,000 experts in more than 34 countries are united under a single purpose: to generate effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at

.



