FERMWORX Receives Department Of Defense Award To Strengthen U.S. Supply Chains Through Bioindustrial Manufacturing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) COLUMBUS, Ga., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FERMWORX, a leading specialty fermentation company based in Columbus, Georgia, is proud to announce it has been awarded a significant contract from the Department of Defense (DoD) through the Distributed Bioindustrial Program (DBIMP). This award aligns with the White House's Executive Order 14081, aimed at bolstering America's bioeconomic strengths while helping the Department achieve advanced defense capabilities.

The award supports FERMWORX's mission to onshore strategic materials that are critical to national security, which have historically been produced overseas. Through this award, FERMWORX will produce business and technical plans for a domestic bioindustrial manufacturing facility capable of producing the critical materials.

"This award not only benefits FERMWORX but also strengthens America's bioindustrial sector,"

said Jon Getzinger, CEO of FERMWORX. "The Department of Defense is taking proactive steps to secure and innovate supply chains, ensuring that essential materials and products are produced domestically using sustainable, bio-based technologies."

The Distributed Bioindustrial Manufacturing Program is a highly competitive initiative designed to boost U.S.-based bioindustrial capacity. Successful projects can receive up to $100 million in additional funding to support the growth of the domestic bioindustrial ecosystem.

"We are eager to expand our production capacity and contribute to the stability of supply chains that are crucial to national defense,"

added Mr. Getzinger. "This opportunity allows us to provide sustainable alternatives to traditional industrial methods while fortifying the U.S. defense industrial base."

This award marks a significant step forward in FERMWORX's mission to create resilient, bio-based supply chains that enhance national security and economic stability.

For more information about FERMWORX and this initiative, please contact:

For additional information please reach out to

[email protected]

706.563.9290

About

FERMWORX:

FERMWORX is a Columbus, Georgia-based company specializing in advanced fermentation technologies to produce bio-based materials and chemicals for itself as well as a select group of CMO partners. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, FERMWORX is committed to building a stronger, more secure bioindustrial future.

SOURCE FERMWORX

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED