2024 Groundbreaking Report On The Disruptive Technologies Transforming The Construction Industry: Patent Indicators, Key Enterprise And Startup/University Innovators, Leaderboards, And Market Buzz
Date
10/10/2024 7:46:07 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tech Frontiers: The construction Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As the construction sector adapts to increasing demands for sustainability and efficiency, innovative technologies are reshaping building practices and infrastructure development. The report focuses on high-impact innovations identified through the analyst's proprietary technology Foresights tool, such as eco-friendly HVACs, low carbon heat insulating concrete, and modular scaffolding systems for construction applications.
Each innovation is explored in depth, revealing the drivers, challenges, and application potential that will shape the future of the construction sector. The report provides patent trends and strategic insights, empowering stakeholders to navigate and capitalize on innovations, and positioning themselves at the forefront of the sector's transformation.
Sector innovation radar chart identifying key disruptive forces within the construction sector; 21 ranked high-impact innovations in the construction sector that includes supplementary patent details, deep-dive of 21 innovations that include their overview, patent indicators, key enterprise and startup/university innovators, leaderboards, and market buzz and the methodology.
Scope
Reasons to Buy
Key Topics Covered:
1. Sector Innovation Radar: Radar chart identifying key disruptive forces within the construction sector
2. High-impact Innovations: Ranked high-impact, near-term, mid-term, and long-term innovations in the construction that include supplementary patent details
3. Innovations Deep-dive: Overview, patent indicators, key enterprise and startup/university innovators, leaderboards, and market buzz
4. Methodology
Partial List of Companies Featured
75F ACC Ackermans & Van Haaren NV ACO Water Management Aerobiotix Inc AFIX Group UK AFRY AGC Inc airovation technologies Airwater AIS Field Astroenergy Bahrain Telecommunications Co BSC Baidu Inc Beijing Academy of Agriculture And Forestry Sciences Beijing University of Civil Engineering And Architecture Beijing University of Science and Technology Beijing University Of Technology Berkshire Hathaway Inc Bitfinder Inc Blastcrete Built Robotics Inc California Department of Transportation ,CASE Construction Equipment Caspian Group Caterpillar Inc ceEntek Central South University Ceraloc Innovation Ab China Construction Second Engineering Bureau Ltd China Huaneng Group Clean Energy Research Institute Co Ltd China Institute of Water Resources and Hydropower Research China MCC20 Group Corp Ltd China Railway Construction Corp Ltd Chongqing University Chongqing Vocational Institute of Engineering CIFA SpA ClearVue Technologies Ltd CNH Industrial NV CRH Plc Crown Castle Inc Dalian University of Technology Dana Inc Danfoss Power Solutions Deepsmartech Deere & Co Doka Doosan Bobcat Inc Inc Esteyco SAP Etex NV Exaeris Water Innovations LLC Fairview Fayat SAS Ford Motor Co Fujian College of Engineering FutureX GE Vernova Gebr Knauf KG Gecko Haier Group Hainan University Hall Labs LLC Halliburton Co Harbin Institute of Technology Ltd Hawa AG Honeywell International Inc Horizons Holdings LLC Hubei University of Technology Hunan Institute of Science and Technology Hydro International Hyundai Illinois Tool Works Inc Jungheung Construction Co Ltd Kaneka Corp Kangnam University Kawasaki Jukogyo Kabushiki Kaisha Keller Keshun KGIC Merger Corporation Kia Corp King Abdulaziz University Larsen &Toubro LG Corp Liebherr-International AG LifeAire Systems LLC LIXIL Corp LSP Holding (UK) Ltd Montana Technologies Nanjing Tech University Nanjing University Nantong Polytechnic College Ningbo Aux Electric Co Ltd Ningbo University Ningxia Medical University North China University of Science and Technology North China University of Technology NOV Inc Nuvoco Vistas NWG living water Ocean University of China Oldcastle Infrastructure Owens Corning Panasonic Holdings Corp Pillar Technologies Polystar POSCO Holdings Inc Sabelia Safe Rack LLC SafeAI Saferock Saipem Sany Group Co Ltd Scania Shandong Jiaotong University Shaoxing University Southeast University SSAB AB State Grid Corporation of China State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd Sun Yat-sen University Sunsetter Products Limited Surface Technologies Gmbh & Co The First Company of China Eighth Engineering Bureau Ltd The Panel Dock The Toro Company ThyssenKrupp AG Tianjin Chengjian University Tianjin University Tongji University Trane Technologies Tsinghua University University of California University of Maine University of Sydney University Zhengzhou Aeronautics Uravu Volvo CE Walton Watergen Ltd Westbank Corp Wuhan Shengyu Drainage System Co Ltd Wuhan University XCMG Construction Machinery Co Ltd Xiamen University of Technology Design and Research Institute Co Ltd Yanmar Power Technology Co Ltd Yokohama National University Yotrio Group Co Ltd Zeppelin-Stiftung Co Zhejiang Industry Polytechnic College Zhejiang Ocean University Zoomlion
