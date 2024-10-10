(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tech Frontiers: The Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As the construction sector adapts to increasing demands for sustainability and efficiency, innovative technologies are reshaping building practices and infrastructure development. The report focuses on high-impact innovations identified through the analyst's proprietary Foresights tool, such as eco-friendly HVACs, low carbon heat insulating concrete, and modular scaffolding systems for construction applications.

Each innovation is explored in depth, revealing the drivers, challenges, and application potential that will shape the future of the construction sector. The report provides patent trends and strategic insights, empowering stakeholders to navigate and capitalize on innovations, and positioning themselves at the forefront of the sector's transformation.

Sector innovation radar chart identifying key disruptive forces within the construction sector; 21 ranked high-impact innovations in the construction sector that includes supplementary patent details, deep-dive of 21 innovations that include their overview, patent indicators, key enterprise and startup/university innovators, leaderboards, and market buzz and the methodology.

Scope



Sector innovation radar chart identifies key disruptive forces within the construction sector

High-impact innovations are ranked in the construction sector by their projected impact and include their supplementary patent details

Innovations deep-dive gives an overview and highlights patent indicators, key enterprise and startup/university innovators, leaderboards, and market buzz of select innovations Methodology details on how the innovations and companies are listed into select categories

Reasons to Buy



The analyst's FutureTech Series Reports are aimed at capturing futuristic technologies which have the potential to disrupt tomorrow. These technologies are constantly changing, adapting, and progressing to enable a paradigm shift in our daily lives. The awareness, knowledge, and expertise of these topics help transform business models and strategic thinking with an in-depth understanding of megatrends that can directly influence patenting, collaboration, acquisition, and investment decisions.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Sector Innovation Radar: Radar chart identifying key disruptive forces within the construction sector

2. High-impact Innovations: Ranked high-impact, near-term, mid-term, and long-term innovations in the construction that include supplementary patent details

3. Innovations Deep-dive: Overview, patent indicators, key enterprise and startup/university innovators, leaderboards, and market buzz

4. Methodology

