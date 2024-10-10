HS3FF: Celebrating Cinema With Hosts Roselyn Omaka, Sara Alawar, Speaker Amber Butaud, And Jazz Virtuoso Tahree-Amir

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Join us on Opening Night at HS3FF for 'The Timeless Power of Storytelling,' featuring Roselyn Omaka and Tim Salau at The Allnatt on October 24th at 7 pm!

Amber Butaud will be a Star Speaker at HS3FF 2024! Join her at 4 The One Studio for exclusive insights into the industry.

Excited to welcome Roselyn Omaka as our official festival host for HS3FF!

Introducing Sara Alawar, our official festival host for HS3FF. Get ready for an unforgettable Gala Night!

Join Amber Butaud, Isaac Farrar, and Tim Salau for an exclusive VIP panel on 'Building a Multi-Million Dollar Production Studio' at 4 The One Studio on Day 1 of HS3FF 2024. This immersive experience is for VIP badge holders only

Experience the cinematic celebration of HS3FF 2024, with star hosts Roselyn Omaka, Sara Alawar, speaker Amber Butaud, and live jazz by Tahree-Amir, Oct 24-27.

- Tim Salau

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Houston Short Short Short Film Festival (HS3FF) is back for its second edition, lighting up the Allnatt Venue from October 24-27, 2024. Embracing the theme 'The Second Chapter,' this year's festival aims to elevate Houston's reputation as a beacon for global filmmaking and a meeting place for creative minds.

This celebration of storytelling will feature Star MCs Roselyn Omaka and Sara Shouhayib Alawar. Opening Night will be hosted by Roselyn Omaka, a leader in digital broadcasting and the powerhouse behind Bolanle Media. Known for her dynamic hosting on "The Roselyn Omaka Show" and her role in strategic investments within entertainment, Roselyn will infuse the festival's launch with her insight and passion for film.

The Gala Night will be led by Emmy Award-winning journalist Sara Shouhayib Alawar, whose dedication to storytelling will bring a rich finale to the festival's closing. Sara's charismatic presence is set to make the Gala an unforgettable night.

Amber Butaud, a distinguished film producer and visionary behind 4 The One Studio, and Isaac Farrar, Founder of Skip Film School, will engage VIP attendees on Day 1 with exclusive insights. Their session will provide an in-depth exploration of the intersections of creativity and business in filmmaking, shedding light on managing large-scale productions. The discussion will offer invaluable perspectives for aspiring filmmakers and seasoned professionals alike.

The festival's celebration will also include live performances by jazz virtuoso Tahree-Amir, adding an unforgettable musical flair that matches the vibrancy of the films showcased.

“Having Roselyn Omaka, Sara Alawar, and Amber Butaud at HS3FF is a rare opportunity to experience the insights and brilliance of three dynamic women shaping Houston's entertainment landscape. This is not just a festival; it's a cultural movement,” says Tim Salau, Community Experience Director at HS3FF.

Admission Details:

Opening Night (Oct. 24) & Gala Night (Oct. 27): Adults - $20 without an HS3FF badge, Children (under 13) - $7 with an adult. Free entry for GA, GA+, and VIPs.

Day 1 (Oct. 25) - Immersion & VIPs Day: VIP Badge Holders only.

Day 2 (Oct. 26) - Screening Day & After-Party: Adults - $15 without an HS3FF badge, Children (under 13) - $7 with an adult. Free entry for GA, GA+, and VIPs.

Join us for this exceptional film festival where creativity, culture, and cinema come together in the heart of Houston.

Secure your tickets now for HS3FF 2024 .

About HS3FF:

The Houston Short Short Short Film Festival (HS3FF) is dedicated to celebrating independent storytelling, fostering industry collaboration, and discovering emerging talent. With a focus on elevating Houston as a leading global hub for film and creative discourse, HS3FF offers an engaging platform for filmmakers, artists, and audiences to come together, inspire, and innovate.

Sophia Gaite

Atem Group., Inc

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.