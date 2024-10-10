Workforce Management Market Revenue That Will Boost Overall Industry Growth By 2027 10.2% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Workforce Management Value

The global workforce management market is growing due to rising demand for optimization, mobile apps, and increased adoption of cloud-based solutions.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report, the global workforce management market size was estimated at $4.35 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $9.39 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.2% from 2020 to 2027.Increase in demand for workforce optimization & mobile applications and rise in adoption of cloud-based workforce management drive the growth of the global workforce management market. On the other hand, privacy and security concerns related to workforce data deployed on the cloud impede the growth to certain extent. However, integration of advanced technologies in workforce management is expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 288 Pages) at:COVID-19 scenario-1. The world's response to the pandemic has resulted in rapid restoration of the workplace. With most of the companies embracing the trend of work-from-home, workforce management solutions that come with the ability to remotely track and administer employees have widely been adopted by several commercial as well as manufacturing units.2. Also, companies that tend to capitalize on post-COVID prospects will find themselves in a good station to retain their talent and engage people when the pandemic ends.Based on component, the solution segment contributed to more than three-fifths of the global workforce management market revenue in 2019, and is expected to rule the roost by 2027. Wide array of benefits offered by workforce management solutions such as harnessing the power of big data for analytics drive the segment growth. The services segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.1% throughout the forecast period, because these services reduce time and costs associated with optimizing systems in the initial phase of deployment.For Report Customization:Based on deployment model, the on-premise segment accounted for half of the global workforce management market share in 2019, and is anticipated to retain its dominance by the end of 2027. On-premise deployment model for workforce management enables installation of software and permits applications to run on systems present in the premises of an organization. This factor has fueled the segment growth. Simultaneously, the cloud segment would register the fastest CAGR of 13.0% till 2027. This is because cloud-based workforce management does not involve capital cost and it is low on maintenance requirements; hence, can be preferred by mid-sized institutions.Based on geography, North America generated the largest share in 2019, holding more than two-fifths of the global workforce management market. This is because businesses in North America have started adopting workforce management to remain competitive in the market. At the same time, Asia-Pacific would portray the fastest CAGR of 13.1% during the study period, owing to increase in popularity of e-commerce sites, rise in the number of emerging startups, and presence of service industry in the region.Key players in the industry-1. Infor2. Kronos Incorporated3. SAP SE4. SumTotal Systems, LLC5. IBM Corporation6. Verint Systems Inc.7. ADP, LLC8. Workday, Inc.9. WorkForce Software, LLC10. Oracle CorporationBuy Now & Get Up to 50% off on This Report: /purchase-optionsOther Trending Reports:1. Human Capital Management Market Size Overview2. Email Encryption Software Market Size OverviewAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients' requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285...

