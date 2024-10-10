OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2024 EARNINGS CALL

Investors may also access a replay of the call by dialing 1-800-770-2030, passcode 4060501, which will be available through October 31, 2024. The replay will also be available on Old Republic's website.

About Old Republic

Chicago-based Old Republic International Corporation is one of the nation's 50 largest shareholder-owned insurance businesses. It is a member of the Fortune 500 listing of America's largest companies. The Company is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. Old Republic's general insurance business ranks among the nation's 50 largest, while its title insurance business is the third largest in its industry.