BIO-TECHNE TO HOST CONFERENCE CALL ON OCTOBER 30, 2024, TO ANNOUNCE FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Date
10/10/2024 7:17:47 AM
MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH ) today announced that management will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. CDT to review its first quarter fiscal 2025 financial results.
Access to the discussion may be obtained as follows:
|
Time:
|
8:00
a.m. CDT
|
Date:
|
October 30, 2024
|
Dial-in:
|
1-877-407-9208 or 1-201-493-6784 (for international callers)
|
Conference ID:
|
13749405
|
Webcast:
|
A recorded rebroadcast will be available for interested parties unable to participate in the live conference call by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 (for international callers) and referencing Conference ID 13749405.
The replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. CDT on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, until 11:00 p.m. CST on Saturday, November 30, 2024.
About Bio-Techne
Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH ) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With hundreds of thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $1.2 billion in net sales in fiscal 2024 and has approximately 3,100 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit
|
Contact:
|
David
Clair, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
|
|
[email protected]
|
|
612-656-4416
