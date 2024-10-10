HRCI Joins Business, Labor And Government Leaders At The White House For Recovery-Ready Workplace Event

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global HR Community Invited to Participate in Key Initiative for National Recovery Month and Showcase Upcoming Research

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HRCI®, the premier credentialing and community for the human resource profession, recently represented the human resources at the White House National Recovery Event. Held in recognition of National Recovery Month, Dr. Amy Dufrane, CEO of HRCI, and Andre T. Allen, Board Chair of HRCI, joined other business and leaders to advance recovery-friendly workplace policies.

In the U.S., each September is National Recovery Month, an observance that started in 1989 to promote and support new evidence-based treatment and recovery practices. More than 21 million Americans are in recovery from substance use disorder (SUD), touching every sector of society, from business leaders to teenagers. In 2023, it was estimated that over 30 million Americans with substance use disorder were employed, and of these individuals, nearly 80 percent worked full-time. Given these numbers, no employer is exempt from struggling with supporting employees on their recovery journeys. The need to make sure these employees have the resources they need to recover and thrive is a daily commitment.

National Recovery Month is part of the Biden-Harris Administration's broader strategy to promote recovery-ready workplaces and tackle the national substance use crisis . This effort is a key priority under President Biden's Unity Agenda, which aims to support millions of Americans in recovery and reduce the stigma surrounding substance use. As part of HRCI's involvement in the September event, initial findings from an upcoming survey on“Recovery Friendly Workplaces” were presented to attendees. The research, conducted by HRCI and Fors Marsh, looks at employer policies and practices related to SUD and support provided to today's workforce.

White House Office of National Drug Policy Director Dr. Rahul Gupta said,“The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to ensuring that every American has the resources they need to recover and thrive. With tens of millions of Americans in recovery from substance use disorder, we know that employers play a critical role in supporting the recovery journey. We are grateful to the business leaders joining us at the White House today to highlight the critical work they're doing in their communities to both support individuals in recovery and strengthen their organization. We call on all employers to join our whole-of-society efforts to be a more recovery-ready nation.”

HRCI CEO Dr. Amy Dufrane said,“This is a prime example of how the public and private sectors can work together to build stronger workforces. At HRCI, we're committed to ensuring that HR professionals have access to the training they need to help employees recover from substance abuse.”

Dr. Dufrane concluded,“Winning the battle with addiction benefits employees, employers, families, and communities by enabling valuable talent to remain in the workplace.”

