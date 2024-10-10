MADD Canada Urges Everyone To Drive Sober This Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OAKVILLE, Ontario, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As families and friends across the country gather for the Thanksgiving holiday, MADD Canada is asking everyone to keep our roads safe by planning ahead for a sober ride home.



Every year, hundreds of Canadians are killed, and thousands are in alcohol, cannabis and/or drug-related crashes. During holiday weekends, the risk of impaired driving incidents increases as more people take to the roads, trails or waterways to celebrate with family and friends.

“Thanksgiving is a time to be with the people we love, but for too many families, it is a painful time as someone will be missing because of impaired driving,” said MADD Canada National President Tanya Hansen Pratt, whose mother Beryl, was killed by an impaired driver in 1999.“Please make the choice to drive sober and keep others from enduring that same heartache.”

MADD Canada is urging all Canadians to help prevent impairment-related crashes, deaths and injuries by:



Always planning ahead so you know how you are getting home safely;

Never driving a car, boat, ATV or any other vehicle while impaired;

Never getting into a vehicle being operated by someone who's impaired; Calling 911 if you see a driver you suspect is impaired.

Those looking for a safe, sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, MADD Canada's Official Designated Rideshare APP. Visit for more information.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit .

