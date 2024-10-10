Mars Celebrates 16Th Annual U.S. Mars Pet Adoption Weekend Alongside First-Ever Global Event

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Franklin, Tennessee, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When it comes to the joy and unconditional love dogs and cats bring to pet parents-the numbers tell the story. In the first-ever global Mars Pet Parent Study , over a third of dog and cat owners see their pet as the most important thing in their life, and over half say their pet helps them reduce stress and anxiety.

However, many shelter pets are still awaiting their own cherished companions. According to the State of Pet Homelessness Project , one in five cats and dogs in North America are homeless. This is why Mars and its family of pet care brands, as well as PEDIGREE Foundation, are hosting their first global adoption event alongside their 16th annual Mars Pet Adoption Weekend in the United States, from Friday, Oct. 11 through Sunday, Oct. 13.

Activating across 12 countries, Mars is working with more shelter partners than ever before -making this the biggest Mars Pet Adoption Weekend in the company's history. In the U.S., Mars will cover more than $100,000 in cat and dog adoption fees at 18 shelter partner locations across 14 cities, and PEDIGREE Foundation will cover an additional $35,000 in dog adoption fees across shelters.









To spread awareness about these important efforts, Mars also teamed up with Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who adopted his dog Winston in 2021.“Winston came into my life as an adopted rescue pet and quickly became family,” Westbrook-Ikhine said.“The meaningful companionship he's brought me is a reminder that many animals are still waiting for homes of their own.”

“Pet adoption is about creating a lifelong bond that enriches both lives, and that's why I've teamed up with Mars to get the word out about their 16th annual Mars Pet Adoption Weekend,” said Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.“Winston is one of the greatest joys in my life and I hope others find their cherished companion through Mars Pet Adoption Weekend.”

Recently, Westbrook-Ikhine joined Mars to volunteer at the Nashville Humane Association , one of the shelter partners for this year's event. During his visit, Westbrook-Ikhine and Mars Associates helped prepare pets to be adopted into loving homes this weekend.

Supporters and aspiring pet parents can learn more about Mars Pet Adoption Weekend or find the nearest participating U.S. shelter at BetterCitiesforPets.com/Adopt2024 .





CONTACT: Anna TenBroek ...