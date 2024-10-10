Future Electronics And Infineon To Host Webinar On LV MOSFET Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Future Electronics

Future Headquarter

Future Electronics will host a webinar on October 22nd, 2024, to showcase Infineon's latest LV MOSFET technology. It will cover advancements in Si, SiC, and GaN

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Future Electronics, a global leader in electronics components distribution, is excited to announce a live webinar dedicated to exploring Infineon's latest advancements in low voltage (LV) metal–oxide–semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) for industrial applications. This one-hour session, scheduled for Tuesday, October 22nd, 2024, at 10:00 CET, will provide power designers with key insights into achieving the perfect balance between price and performance in their designs.Infineon's latest LV MOSFETs are engineered to meet the demanding requirements of industrial applications, including enhanced power density and a wide safe-operating-area (SOA). Attendees will learn from Future Electronics and Infineon representatives how these technologies can help optimize price-performance ratios in various power design scenarios.During the webinar, participants will have the opportunity to explore the capabilities of Infineon's silicon (Si), silicon carbide (SiC), and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies. They will also learn about the OptiMOSTM range, designed for high-switching frequency applications, and the next generation of LV Si MOSFETs. Additionally, representatives from Future Electronics and Infineon will explain how StrongIRFETTM 2, with its improved RDS(on) and total gate charge (Qg), can enhance existing designs with minimal resources.Future Electronics has always been dedicated to providing engineers with the latest technological insights and tools to succeed in their projects. Infineon's OptiMOS products have long been the benchmark for high-performance applications, and the new StrongIRFET 2 series continues this tradition, offering significant advancements for industrial applications.By joining this webinar, you will gain valuable knowledge to stay ahead in the ever-evolving electronics industry. Learn more and register through the link below:About Future Electronics:Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit .

