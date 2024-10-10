Manah Launches World's First Curated AI-Based Copilot For Mental Wellbeing

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) UAE, Oct 10, 2024: Manah Wellness today announced the launch of myBuddy, world's first curated AI-based copilot, which delivers significantly improved quality and relevance of responses to the conversations users have on mental and wellbeing.



“The fundamental challenges surrounding mental wellbeing are not clinical. They are rooted in the social norms, our beliefs and notions we carry. This results in 85% of those with mental health issues not reaching out for help. To unlearn the prevailing beliefs and to acquire a whole perspective to mental health, we need to seek right information, open up about our apprehensions and fears and hold conversations in a safe and non-judgmental space. Manah's myBuddy now offers them the opportunity to explore so that they take their first steps to address their concerns and make right decisions,” said Manah Wellness Co-founder and CEO Dr Ashwin Naik.



Unlike most other copilots for mental wellbeing, myBuddy does not rely on unverified data and information available on the internet. myBuddy builds its intelligence from an exclusive set of data created internally by Manah and our social responsibility initiative White Swan Foundation.



While White Swan Foundation has built one of the largest knowledge repositories on mental health and wellbeing, Manah's team of psychologists have dipped into their rich experience to identify one thousand questions that an individual will potentially have about mental health and wellbeing. These questions are being carefully answered and fed to the myBuddy engine, creating a unique set of databases that understands challenges of the user in making a decision on mental wellbeing.



“Manah's myBuddy is uniquely placed as it provides responses to the layperson's questions and concerns that are normally ignored or met with a non-supportive reply when introduced in a conversation. myBuddy offers support in all Indian and global languages and is best suited for not just asking questions but holding conversations. myBuddy is an ideal copilot for employees at workplaces to hold conversations to address their day-to-day stressors. It is also an effective partner for them to start their wellbeing journey,” said Manah Wellness Co-founder and COO Ritika Arora.



myBuddy is currently being made available as part of Manah's digital platform called Manahverse. These tools are the right options for organizations focused on making their employee mental wellbeing program relevant for every employee.

