Rafael Nadal Announces Tennis Retirement At End Of '24 Season

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- Spanish legend Rafael Nadal announced on Thursday his retirement from the game at the end of the 2024 season after the Davis Cup in Malaga on November 19-24.

Nadal -- who has won 92 titles during his career -- confirmed the announcement through his official X account.

The tennis legend attributed his decision due to difficulties faced in the last two years of his career, affirming that this was the time to call it quits.

Nadal, 38, won 22 Grand Slam titles and also attained medals during his individual and team participations in the Olympics. (end)

