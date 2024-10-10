Dubai Customs Sparks Trade Innovation With Exciting New Projects At GITEX Global

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai – 10 October 2024: Dubai is gearing up for its participation in 'GITEX Global 2024,' set to occur under the theme 'Global Collaboration to Forge a Future AI Economy' at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 14-18. The organization will present its latest innovative initiatives and significant enhancements in services that utilize advanced and artificial intelligence to streamline business operations. This effort aims to support the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 by boosting the value of Dubai's foreign trade and promoting sustainable economic growth. Additionally, visitors will have the opportunity to experience a virtual simulation of the customer journey for clearing cargo shipments, as well as learn about modern devices designed to improve customs inspections and safeguard the community from prohibited materials.

Rashid Al-Sharid, Executive Director of Finance Affairs and Administration Division at Dubai Customs and Head of the GITEX 2024 Task Force, remarked: 'GITEX Global serves as a global technology platform that showcases the experiences of advanced nations in information technology, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence. These technologies have become vital in smart applications and are expected to play a significant role across multiple sectors, enabling the development of smarter systems that enhance service delivery. Dubai Customs is committed to participating in the exhibition each year to highlight our pioneering customs experience and digital solutions that facilitate trade, bolster supply chains, and ensure customer satisfaction by automating processes, reducing costs, and maximizing returns for businesses. This reinforces Dubai's central role in trade and strengthens its position in global competitiveness indices.'

He further noted, 'The timing of GITEX Global 2024 is perfect for unveiling Dubai Customs' new advanced projects, which demonstrate the excellence of government services and promote ease of doing business. We will launch the 'Decentralized Customs' initiative and the AI based 'Al Munasiq' project, directly from the exhibition, offering visitors a unique opportunity to explore customs procedures that allow transactions to be completed in just minutes through our digital programs.'