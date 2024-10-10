(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Recently, the South African exchange Isandisofx discovered a news article titled“Isandisofx and FSCA Forge Strategic Alliance for Internet Financial Compliance.” Upon thorough verification, Isandisofx confirmed that the article contains numerous false or exaggerated claims and was not published by the company.







In light of this, Isandisofx is issuing a formal clarification to prevent potential misinformation from misleading investors. The company emphasizes that any announcements regarding partnerships or collaborations, particularly with the South African Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), should only be trusted if published on its official website.

Isandisofx urges investors to remain vigilant and verify the sources of their information to ensure they receive accurate and reliable market updates. The company is committed to transparency and compliance in its financial services and reserves the right to take legal action against those responsible for disseminating false information.

For any inquiries or to access the latest announcements, investors are encouraged to visit the official Isandisofx website.

Disclaimer:

The content provided in this press release is based on information received from Isandisofx. We does not take responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, or validity of the statements made in this announcement. Readers are encouraged to verify any claims independently, and we are not liable for any actions taken based on this content. For official updates and further information, please visit the Isandisofx website directly at .