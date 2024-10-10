Global Budget Hotel Market Analysis Report 2024: Key Trends, Growth Opportunities, Deals, Key Insights, Outlook, Competitive Landscape
10/10/2024
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Budget Hotel market (2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
ThisBudget Hotels Market report provides an in-depth analysis of Global budget hotel industry, top companies in terms of budget hotel category, as well as current and future trends in budget hotel industry
The report provides in-depth analysis of the key market trends that are shaping the future of this segment and an analysis of the budget accommodation market globally. Detailed market insight is provided on the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Europe. It also features profiles of some of the market's leading players and looks at how companies can better meet their customers' needs.
Reasons to Buy
Understand the impact of COVID-19 on this market Gauge which are the biggest and most promising regional markets for the budget accommodation market Understand the demand-side dynamics within the industry to identify key trends and growth opportunities Gain an understanding of the outlook for regional markets and learn from existing successes and our recommendations.
Key Topics Covered:
Snapshot Key Trends Deals Key Insights Outlook Company Profiles Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
Red Roof Inn hotelF1 ibis budget Premier Inn Travelodge Hotels Ltd Roots Corporation Ltd La Quinta Inn & Suites Holiday Inn Express Extended Stay America Inc
