Puri-New Delhi Purushotam Express Halted In UP's Tundla For Over 3 Hours. Here's Why

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Puri-New Delhi Purushotam Express was halted for over three hours at Uttar Pradesh's Tundla station early today i.e. on October 10. The three-hour long halt came after railway authorities were alerted about suspected terrorists travelling with explosives, officials said as reported by PTI.

However, the information received from a user on X was determined to be a hoax, as thorough checks conducted between 2:30 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. revealed no "suspicious" findings, officials said.





Railway official from Prayagraj Rail Division told PTI,“We received an information from an X handle that some suspected terrorists were travelling in the train with explosives, which they would plant in Air India Delhi-Leh flight. We initiated action but it turned out to be a hoax.”

"Around 2.30 am, passengers in all coaches were woken up and their luggage were checked thoroughly with metal detectors and dog squads but nothing was found," he added.

In Puducherry, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research and French consulate recently received a bomb threat through email. After investigation it turned out to be hoax.

Yesterday, a Vistara plane carrying nearly 290 passengers from London to Delhi received a bomb threat, which turned out to be a hoax following a thorough inspection of the aircraft after it landed safely at the airport in the national capital, sources said as reported by PTI. Giving information of the incident , the sources said that a piece of paper with a message about a bomb onboard the plane was found in one of the lavatories, and the relevant authorities were immediately informed.

Prior to this, on October 6, Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar International Airport in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, received a bomb threat via email, prompting the police to file a First Information Report (FIR). The message not only targeted the Indore airport but also included threats against other airports across the country.

"We received a threat email yesterday night. In the email sent, he threatened to blow up other airports also. Acting on the application received from the airport security people of the CISF, we have registered an FIR and our objective is very clear that we will get to the bottom of this," said Additional Commissioner of Police, Amit Singh. Notably, this incident marked the fourth bomb threa directed at Indore Airport this year.

(With inputs from agencies)