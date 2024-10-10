(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peptide Therapeutics market Report by Type, Type of Manufacturer, Synthesis Technology, Routes of Administration, Application, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global peptide therapeutics market reached US$ 42.8 billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach US$ 86.9 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during 2023-2032.
The growing prevalence of acute and chronic diseases, along with the rising access to medical facilities, represents one of the leading factors positively influencing the demand for peptides to develop innovative therapies. Moreover, peptides therapies are used in cosmeceutical surgeries to slow down the process of skin aging. This, coupled with the increasing consciousness among individuals about physical appearance and the desire to retain young and healthy skin, is driving the adoption of cosmetic surgeries and peptide therapeutics around the world.
Apart from this, with the introduction of novel synthetic strategies that reduce injection frequency and improve stability and other physical properties, peptide therapeutics are widely being used in injections for diabetic patients. This, in confluence with the increasing incidence of diabetes and the growing preference for quick and precise treatment methods, is influencing the use of peptide therapeutics over oral medications.
Furthermore, the emerging trend of personalized and targeted treatments is catalyzing the demand for multifunctional peptide-based materials. This, along with the rising funding to develop novel peptide therapeutics for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, is projected to create a positive market outlook.
Key Market Segmentation
This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global peptide therapeutics market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on type, type of manufacturer, synthesis technology, routes of administration, application, and region. The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of key players.
Breakup by Type:
Breakup by Type of Manufacturer:
Breakup by Synthesis Technology:
Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis Hybrid Technology
Breakup by Routes of Administration:
Breakup by Application:
Gastrointestinal Disorders Neurological Disorders Metabolic Disorders Cancer Others
Breakup by Region:
North America Asia-Pacific Europe Latin America Middle East and Africa
Key Attributes
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 138
| Forecast Period
| 2023-2032
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $42.8 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
| $86.9 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 8.2%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Peptide Therapeutics Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Innovative
6.2 Generic
7 Market Breakup by Type of Manufacturer
7.1 Outsourced
7.2 In-house
8 Market Breakup by Synthesis Technology
8.1 Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis
8.2 Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis
8.3 Hybrid Technology
9 Market Breakup by Routes of Administration
9.1 Parenteral
9.2 Oral
9.3 Others
10 Market Breakup by Application
10.1 Gastrointestinal Disorders
10.2 Neurological Disorders
10.3 Metabolic Disorders
10.4 Cancer
10.5 Others
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 North America
11.2 Asia-Pacific
11.3 Europe
11.4 Latin America
11.5 Middle East and Africa
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Amgen Inc.
16.3.2 Apitope International N.V.
16.3.3 Arch Biopartners Inc.
16.3.4 AstraZeneca plc
16.3.5 Circle Pharma Inc.
16.3.6 Corden Pharma GmbH
16.3.7 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
16.3.8 Ipsen Group
16.3.9 Lonza Group AG
16.3.10 Novo Nordisk A/S
16.3.11 Pfizer Inc.
16.3.12 Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.
16.3.13 Zealand Pharma A/S
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Peptide Therapeutics Market
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN10102024004107003653ID1108765911
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.