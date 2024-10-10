Global Conventional Refinery New-Build And Expansion Projects Outlook 2024-2028: Expansion Projects Fueling Growth, Constituting 285 Of The Total 422 Proposed Projects
Date
10/10/2024 6:45:50 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Conventional refinery New-Build and Expansion Projects Outlook to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Among the upcoming conventional refinery projects likely to commence operations from 2024 to 2028, expansion projects are at the forefront, constituting 285 of the total 422 proposed projects. The rest 137 are new build projects. Asia continues to be the key hub for the global refining industry with 157 projects likely to begin operations by 2028, followed by Africa (77), and North America (27).
Scope
Count of global conventional refinery projects that are expected to start operations during 2024 to 2028 by type and development stage Global conventional refinery projects capacity additions by type, region, and key countries for 2024 to 2028 Count, cost, capacity, and key details of major coking, catalytic cracker, hydrocracker, hydrotreater, alkylation, and reformer unit project expansions that are expected to start operations from 2024 to 2028 Details of major conventional refinery projects that are expected to start operations during 2024 to 2028
Reasons to Buy
Understand refinery capacity and project cost outlook of major conventional refinery projects that are expected to start operations during 2024 to 2028 Gain insights on the count, cost, capacity, and key details of major coking, catalytic cracker, hydrocracker, hydrotreater, alkylation, and reformer unit project expansions from 2024 to 2028 Facilitate decision-making on the basis of strong conventional refinery projects data Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights into the global conventional refinery industry Assess your competitor's upcoming conventional refinery projects globally
Key Topics Covered:
1. Global Conventional Refinery Projects Outlook
Key Highlights Global Conventional Refinery Projects Outlook by Type and Key Units Conventional Refinery Projects Outlook by Development Stage Conventional Refinery Capacity Additions by Type, Region, and Key Countries Conventional Refinery Projects Cost Outlook by Type, Region, and Key Countries Major Refinery New Build and Expansion Projects
2. Global CDU Expansion Projects Outlook
CDU Expansion Projects Outlook by Development Stage CDU Expansion Projects Capacity Additions and Project Cost by Key Countries Major CDU Expansion Projects
3. Global Hydrotreater Units Expansion Projects Outlook
Hydrotreater Units Expansion Projects Outlook by Development Stage Hydrotreater Units Expansion Projects Capacity Additions and Project Cost by Key Countries Major Hydrotreater Units Expansion Projects
4. Global Hydrocracker Units Expansion Projects Outlook
Hydrocracker Units Expansion Projects Outlook by Development Stage Hydrocracker Units Expansion Projects Capacity Additions and Project Cost by Key Countries Major Hydrocracker Units Expansion Projects
5. Global Catalytic Cracker Units Expansion Projects Outlook
Catalytic Cracker Units Expansion Projects Outlook by Development Stage Catalytic Cracker Units Expansion Projects Capacity Additions and Project Cost by Key Countries Major Catalytic Cracker Units Expansion Projects
6. Global Coking Units Expansion Projects Outlook
Coking Units Expansion Projects Outlook by Development Stage, Capacity Additions, and Project Cost Major Coking Units Expansion Projects
7. Global Alkylation Units Expansion Projects Outlook
Alkylation Units Expansion Projects Outlook by Development Stage, Capacity Additions, and Project Cost Major Alkylation Units Expansion Projects
8. Global Reformer Units Expansion Projects Outlook
Reformer Units Expansion Projects Outlook by Development Stage, Capacity Additions, and Project Cost Major Reformer Units Expansion Projects
9. Appendix
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN10102024004107003653ID1108765910
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.