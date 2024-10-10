(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Conventional New-Build and Expansion Projects Outlook to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Among the upcoming conventional refinery projects likely to commence operations from 2024 to 2028, expansion projects are at the forefront, constituting 285 of the total 422 proposed projects. The rest 137 are new build projects. Asia continues to be the key hub for the global refining industry with 157 projects likely to begin operations by 2028, followed by Africa (77), and North America (27).

Scope



Count of global conventional refinery projects that are expected to start operations during 2024 to 2028 by type and development stage

Global conventional refinery projects capacity additions by type, region, and key countries for 2024 to 2028

Count, cost, capacity, and key details of major coking, catalytic cracker, hydrocracker, hydrotreater, alkylation, and reformer unit project expansions that are expected to start operations from 2024 to 2028 Details of major conventional refinery projects that are expected to start operations during 2024 to 2028

Reasons to Buy



Understand refinery capacity and project cost outlook of major conventional refinery projects that are expected to start operations during 2024 to 2028

Gain insights on the count, cost, capacity, and key details of major coking, catalytic cracker, hydrocracker, hydrotreater, alkylation, and reformer unit project expansions from 2024 to 2028

Facilitate decision-making on the basis of strong conventional refinery projects data

Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights into the global conventional refinery industry Assess your competitor's upcoming conventional refinery projects globally

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Conventional Refinery Projects Outlook



Key Highlights

Global Conventional Refinery Projects Outlook by Type and Key Units

Conventional Refinery Projects Outlook by Development Stage

Conventional Refinery Capacity Additions by Type, Region, and Key Countries

Conventional Refinery Projects Cost Outlook by Type, Region, and Key Countries Major Refinery New Build and Expansion Projects

2. Global CDU Expansion Projects Outlook



CDU Expansion Projects Outlook by Development Stage

CDU Expansion Projects Capacity Additions and Project Cost by Key Countries Major CDU Expansion Projects

3. Global Hydrotreater Units Expansion Projects Outlook



Hydrotreater Units Expansion Projects Outlook by Development Stage

Hydrotreater Units Expansion Projects Capacity Additions and Project Cost by Key Countries Major Hydrotreater Units Expansion Projects

4. Global Hydrocracker Units Expansion Projects Outlook



Hydrocracker Units Expansion Projects Outlook by Development Stage

Hydrocracker Units Expansion Projects Capacity Additions and Project Cost by Key Countries Major Hydrocracker Units Expansion Projects

5. Global Catalytic Cracker Units Expansion Projects Outlook



Catalytic Cracker Units Expansion Projects Outlook by Development Stage

Catalytic Cracker Units Expansion Projects Capacity Additions and Project Cost by Key Countries Major Catalytic Cracker Units Expansion Projects

6. Global Coking Units Expansion Projects Outlook



Coking Units Expansion Projects Outlook by Development Stage, Capacity Additions, and Project Cost Major Coking Units Expansion Projects

7. Global Alkylation Units Expansion Projects Outlook



Alkylation Units Expansion Projects Outlook by Development Stage, Capacity Additions, and Project Cost Major Alkylation Units Expansion Projects

8. Global Reformer Units Expansion Projects Outlook



Reformer Units Expansion Projects Outlook by Development Stage, Capacity Additions, and Project Cost Major Reformer Units Expansion Projects

9. Appendix

