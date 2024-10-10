Better Days Treatment Center Announces Sober Living Programs To Help Recovering Addicts Receive The Highest Quality Aftercare

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Anaheim, California – Better Days Center, a premier reality-based recovery facility in California, is thrilled to announce the launch of its sober living programs in Anaheim, which have been expertly designed to help recovering addicts with aftercare and get a good start on sobriety post rehab.

Created for patients in their third stage of recovery, the new sober living programs by Better Days Treatment Center improve a patient's chances of maintaining sobriety by offering them the opportunity to get back into the daily rhythm of life by leaving the structured routine of rehab and entering premier accommodation while also developing long-lasting healthy habits. Sober Living also provides patients with an array of benefits, such as assisting them in finding a job, making amends with friends and family members, and finding housing after their stay in a sober living home.

“Recovering from substance abuse isn't something that can happen overnight. Rather, doing so will require you to work diligently towards the sober lifestyle that you envision for yourself,” said a spokesperson for Better Days Treatment Center.“There are many different treatments that can help you do this. Sober living homes are one such option. They're perfect for people who are ready to begin transitioning their recovery out of structured rehab and into the real world.”

Better Days Treatment Center's sober living programs are calm, peaceful, and designed to offer every patient a luxurious and comfortable experience. Located in stunning Anaheim, California, patients will get to enjoy the sober living homes' proximity to the beach and a range of holistic activities to heal both their bodies and minds.

The top treatment facility's sober living home is also an excellent place for patients to bond with the other residents in the accommodation who are going through similar experiences. By building these social connections, patients can leverage long-lasting support throughout their continued recovery.

The sober living programs additionally enable patients to work with highly skilled therapists during their stay to help them understand and respond to the various challenges that emerge as they transition their recovery out of rehab and increase their chances of attaining sobriety once back in everyday life.

“Many people find that transitioning directly from an inpatient facility to their home is too big of a shock to their recovery. Sober living homes offer a nice in-between option. They provide some structure but also offer their residents the freedom to work, see their friends, and do just about anything else that they want,” furthered the spokesperson for Better Days Treatment Center.

