New Leaf Detox & Treatment Inc. Expands Its Programs At The Inpatient Rehab In Orange County, California

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Laguna Niguel, California – New Leaf Detox and Inc., one of the leading detox and rehab facilities in California, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its programs at the inpatient rehab center in Orange County, California.

The expansion of programs at New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. is an effort to broaden the rehab center's reach and provide support to a greater number of individuals seeking recovery from addiction. By offering a wider range of services and personalized care, the facility aims to remove barriers to treatment, ensuring more people can access the help they need. This initiative reflects the center's commitment to making a lasting impact on the lives of those struggling with addiction, helping them embark on a path to lasting recovery and wellness.

“At our SoCal Rehab Center we offer a full range of addiction recovery services for people who are suffering from drug abuse or alcohol abuse,” said a spokesperson for New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc..“We have a team of experts who are trained and experienced in providing effective and compassionate care for our patients. We use a combination of traditional and alternative therapies that are based on the latest research and best practices in the field.”

Inpatient care, also known as residential rehab, is a type of drug and alcohol rehabilitation that requires the patient to stay at a drug rehab center for a period of time, often between 30 and 90 days, differing from outpatient care in which patients can reside at home. During this time, the individual receives comprehensive addiction treatment, including intensive therapy, counseling, and support from a team of experts specializing in substance use disorders and mental health.

The expanded range of programs at New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. inpatient rehab is designed to support individuals suffering from moderate to severe drug or alcohol addiction. These enhanced offerings provide tailored treatment options to address varying levels of addiction severity, ensuring comprehensive care for each patient's unique needs. Patients can expect therapeutic services, including individual counseling, group therapy, family therapy, holistic treatments, as well as recreational activities. These services address the psychological, emotional, and social aspects of addiction.

New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. encourages prospective patients in California wishing to overcome their addiction struggles and attain lasting sobriety to reach out to its specialist team today via phone or the contact provided online.

About New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.

New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. is a premium alcohol and drug rehab center with locations in Laguna Niguel and San Juan Capistrano that is committed to helping individuals break the cycle of addiction. Believing that sustainable life-long recovery and rehabilitation are achieved through the transformation of self, New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. provides patients with the knowledge, life skills, and resources through individualized treatment programs, therapy, and rehab so they can achieve a life worth living without drugs.

Our philosophy is to equip our clients with the knowledge, life skills, spiritual tool kit and emotional support to produce a meaningful character transformation necessary for sustained long-term recovery. Together we work diligently with our clients to uncover, discover, and discard; to unearth the authentic self in each client, healing the underlying causes of addiction.

