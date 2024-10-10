Bisphenol A Industry Outlook Research 2024-2028: Capacity And Capital Expenditure Forecasts With Details Of All Active And Planned Plants

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bisphenol A Outlook to 2028 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global bisphenol A capacity is poised to see considerable growth, potentially increasing from 10.61 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) in 2023 to 13.03 mtpa in 2028. These bisphenol A capacity additions are expected only in Asia during the 2024 to 2028 outlook period.



The report covers the global outlook for bisphenol A capacity from 2024 to 2028, providing a detailed analysis by region. It includes planned and announced capacity additions, focusing on key regions, countries, and companies involved in bisphenol A production. Additionally, the report presents a capital expenditure outlook, identifying investments planned by region, key countries, and leading companies in the industry.







Furthermore, the report provides key details of bisphenol A plants worldwide, offering insights into their capacity from 2018 to 2028. This comprehensive overview helps in understanding the global landscape of bisphenol A production and the future outlook for capacity expansion in this sector.





Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Bisphenol A Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook

Key Highlights

2. Global Bisphenol A Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region



Global Bisphenol A Capacity Contribution by Region

Global Planned Bisphenol A Capacity Additions and Capex by Region Global Top 10 Planned Bisphenol A Plants

3. Global Bisphenol A Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Country



Global Bisphenol A Capacity Contributions by Key Countries, 2018-2028

Global Bisphenol A Capacity Contribution by Key Countries, 2023 Global Capacity Additions and Capex from Planned Bisphenol A Projects by Country

4. Global Bisphenol A Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Company



Global Bisphenol A Capacity Contribution by Key Companies, 2023 Global Bisphenol A Capacity Additions from Planned Projects by Top 10 Companies

5. Bisphenol A Capacity and Capex Outlook in Asia



Bisphenol A Capacity in Asia by Key Countries, 2018-2028 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned Bisphenol A Projects in Asia

6. Bisphenol A Capacity and Capex Outlook in Other Regions



Bisphenol A Capacity in Europe by Country, 2018-2028

Bisphenol A Capacity in North America by Country, 2018-2028

Bisphenol A Capacity in the Middle East by Country, 2018-2028

Bisphenol A Capacity in FSU by Country, 2018-2028 Bisphenol A Capacity in South America by Country, 2018-2028

7. Appendix

