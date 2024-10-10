2024 Winners And Losers In The Global Retail Market Across The Top 5 Sectors - Food & Grocery, Clothing & Footwear, Health & Beauty, Home, Electricals Retailers Market Share 2022-2024
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 Winners and Losers in the Global Retail Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2024 Winners and Losers in the Global Retail market report includes analysis of the performance of key global retailers across the main sectors (food & grocery, clothing & footwear, health & beauty, home, electricals), with 2024 market share estimates.
Scope
Shein overtook Zara as the leading retailer in the global clothing & footwear market in 2023 after its huge range of low-price, trend-led products contributed to its explosive growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Summary Top Five Global Retailers by Sector: Market Shares 2022-2024 Food & grocery Clothing & footwear Health & beauty Home Electricals
2024 Winners & Losers
List of Figures
Top Five Global Food & Grocery Retailers: Market Shares 2022-2024 Top Five Global Clothing & Footwear Retailers: Market Shares 2022-2024 Top Five Global Health & Beauty Retailers: Market Shares 2022-2024 Top Five Global Home Retailers: Market Shares 2022-2024 Top Five Global Electricals: Market Shares 2022-2024
2024 Retailer Outlooks - Winning Share
2024 Retailer Outlooks - Stable Share
2024 Retailer Outlooks - Losing Share
Leading Retail Companies
7-Eleven Aldi Alibaba Amazon Apple Best Buy Carrefour CVS Pharmacy dm H&M Home Depot IKEA Lowe's Nike Samsung Shein Target Walgreens Walmart Zara
