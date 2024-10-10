عربي


2024 Winners And Losers In The Global Retail Market Across The Top 5 Sectors - Food & Grocery, Clothing & Footwear, Health & Beauty, Home, Electricals Retailers Market Share 2022-2024


10/10/2024 6:30:42 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 Winners and Losers in the Global Retail Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2024 Winners and Losers in the Global Retail market report includes analysis of the performance of key global retailers across the main sectors (food & grocery, clothing & footwear, health & beauty, home, electricals), with 2024 market share estimates.
Scope

  • Shein overtook Zara as the leading retailer in the global clothing & footwear market in 2023 after its huge range of low-price, trend-led products contributed to its explosive growth.

Reasons to Buy

  • Explore the market shares of the top five retailers in each key sector from 2022 to 2024
  • Understand the key winners and losers in the global retail market in 2024

Key Topics Covered:

  • Summary
  • Top Five Global Retailers by Sector: Market Shares 2022-2024
  • Food & grocery
  • Clothing & footwear
  • Health & beauty
  • Home
  • Electricals

2024 Winners & Losers

List of Figures

  • Top Five Global Food & Grocery Retailers: Market Shares 2022-2024
  • Top Five Global Clothing & Footwear Retailers: Market Shares 2022-2024
  • Top Five Global Health & Beauty Retailers: Market Shares 2022-2024
  • Top Five Global Home Retailers: Market Shares 2022-2024
  • Top Five Global Electricals: Market Shares 2022-2024

2024 Retailer Outlooks - Winning Share
2024 Retailer Outlooks - Stable Share
2024 Retailer Outlooks - Losing Share
Leading Retail Companies

  • 7-Eleven
  • Aldi
  • Alibaba
  • Amazon
  • Apple
  • Best Buy
  • Carrefour
  • CVS Pharmacy
  • dm
  • H&M
  • Home Depot
  • IKEA
  • Lowe's
  • Nike
  • Samsung
  • Shein
  • Target
  • Walgreens
  • Walmart
  • Zara

