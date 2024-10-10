Lighthouse Wealth Tech Labs Established By Beacon Strategies Partners With Surge Ventures To Accelerate Wealth Management Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Groundbreaking Collaboration Fosters New Wealth Tech Solutions and Drives Scalable Growth for Professionals

In a landmark move to transform the wealth management industry, Lighthouse Wealth Tech Labs (Lighthouse), a new solutions incubator by the founders of Beacon Strategies, LLC (Beacon), a business conduit

that brings wealth and solution provider firms together to address long-standing business problems announces its partnership with Surge Ventures , a premier SaaS venture studio. This collaboration marks the launch of a revolutionary initiative designed to address the growing needs of wealth management firms by harnessing cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions.

Lighthouse Wealth Tech Labs

is dedicated to solving the complex and high-value challenges that limit financial professionals' ability to build and scale their practices. By better-integrating technology and business processes, Lighthouse delivers seamless plug-and-play solutions that enable financial professionals to grow their businesses and focus on client relationships. Lighthouse collaborates closely with industry partners to create solutions that integrate standard and proprietary business flows to deliver better outcomes.

"Our mission is to help financial professionals elevate their practices without the need to become technology experts," said Chip Kispert , Founding Partner of Lighthouse and Beacon. "Through this partnership with Surge Ventures, we will accelerate innovation and bring new, adaptable solutions to market that align with advisors' business goals."

Surge Ventures , under the leadership of Sid Yenamandra , recently launched Surge Labs , an incubator program designed to empower early-stage wealth tech startups. Surge Labs provides a wealth of resources, mentorship, and access to investors, giving startups the foundation to develop game-changing technologies. With this partnership, Lighthouse will tap into Surge Labs' ecosystem to bring transformative tools to the wealth management space.

"Lighthouse is an ideal partner for Surge Labs," said Sid Yenamandra , CEO of Surge Ventures. "By working together, we can fuel the next generation of solutions that will not only meet the immediate needs of wealth management but also position advisers for future success."

Through this collaboration, Lighthouse

and Surge Ventures will focus on empowering financial advisers with scalable, tech-enabled solutions that drive organic growth, improve client acquisition, and enhance business efficiency.

Initial Focus Areas



Lighthouse will initially concentrate on improving the transition experience and communication for advisors and their clients. "We see good technology in the marketplace, yet the industry struggles with how to apply it effectively. Lighthouse's solutions streamlines these flows for advisors, enabling simpler and faster transitions that offer advisers the ability to continue to grow their practices without business downtime," added Kispert .



About Beacon Strategies

Beacon Strategies, LLC was created over 15 years ago with one simple premise: to be the conduit that brings wealth and provider firms together to accomplish goals. We help industry partners speak the same language and communicate better, fostering a community for sharing and learning for those in different roles at wealth and provider firms. With a deep understanding of both the

consumer and supplier sides, Beacon provides consulting services, operational insights, and vendor management services. Their roundtables foster collaboration among industry experts to tackle pressing challenges in wealth management.

Beacon also offers products that help firms gain a competitive edge. Their Flash Intelligence service tracks marketplace trends and delivers comprehensive industry benchmarking. In addition, they offer tools to support organizational data management, integrations, and hygiene and an interactive online learning platform designed to help educate your employees.

About Surge Ventures

Surge Ventures will co-found and invest in promising start-ups that are using innovative technology to address rapidly intensifying data and privacy needs across wealth management firms and other financial services businesses. Consistent with the venture studio model, Surge Ventures will go beyond providing investment capital and strategic guidance to its portfolio companies. The firm will leverage its decades of technology expertise, best practices for bringing nascent innovative products to market in the wealth management space, customer acquisition and deep operational knowledge to grow multiple software companies from the ground up to serve as a "shared services" backbone to its portfolio companies, offering scalable operations, foundational technology building blocks, demand generation, corporate finance and enterprise sales support, among other solutions.

The firm has developed a set of proprietary methods, known as the "Surge Method," to rapidly test business ideas, detect early signs of product-market-fit and track on-going growth to de-risk investments by focusing on only the most promising products and solutions.

