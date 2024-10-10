West To Host Third-Quarter 2024 Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) EXTON, Pa., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- West Services, (NYSE: WST ), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, today announced that it will release third-quarter results before the opens on Thursday, October 24, 2024, and will follow with a call to discuss the results and business expectations at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcast will be made available via the Company's Investor Relations website click here .

To ask questions on the conference call, participants need to register in advance by clicking here .

Registered telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that will enable them to ask questions on the call.



A slide presentation will be made available on the day of the call in the Investors section of the Company's website. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available on the Company's website.

Replay of the webcasts will be available for approximately 90 days after the events.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. With over 10,000 team members across 50 sites worldwide, West helps support our customers by delivering approximately 43 billion components and devices each year.



Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, West in its fiscal year 2023 generated $2.95 billion in net sales. West is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WST ) and is included on the Standard & Poor's 500 index. For more information, visit .

All trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

or its subsidiaries, in

the United States

and other jurisdictions, unless otherwise noted.

