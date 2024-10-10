(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



MALAYSIA - OutReach Newswire - 9 October 2024 - The International Greentech and Eco Products Exhibition & Conference Malaysia (IGEM) 2024, the region's longest-running green technology exhibition, officially opens today, reaffirming Malaysia's leadership in sustainable development with this year's theme ' Race Towards Net Zero: Regional Leadership for Climate Urgency '.

Organised by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) and co-organised by the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC), with the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) and The C0_LAB Pte Ltd as the strategic partner, IGEM 2024 sets an ambitious target of RM4.8 billion in business leads and drawing 48,000 visitors from over 48 countries.

Hosted for the 15th consecutive year at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from 9 to 11 October 2024, IGEM promises to push the boundaries of green innovation and collaboration with the introduction of two new themed zones Clean Energy Transition Asia (CETA) Summit and MobilityX Exhibition. These pioneering zones are set to captivate thought leaders, policymakers, industry innovators, and stakeholders from the global green technology community.

Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, YB Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said, 'The significance of IGEM is in fostering global collaborations and accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future. IGEM 2024 is more than an exhibition; it is a catalyst for change, bringing together innovators, policymakers and industry leaders to shape the future of green technology'.



Themed Zones: CETA and Mobility X

This year, IGEM introduces two new themed zones, each focusing on vital pillars of the green transition:





Clean Energy Transition Asia (CETA) Summit: This zone will serve as a platform for discussing renewable energy ramp-up, low-carbon technologies, CCUS, hydrogen, transition fuels, and energy storage solutions. CETA will host leading companies in solar and wind power as well as emerging startups in hydrogen energy and carbon capture. MobilityX Exhibition : As global industries shift toward sustainable transportation, the Mobility X zone will spotlight electric vehicles (EVs), Urban Mobility, Charging Infrastructure expansion, digitalisation, and EV component manufacturing that aim to revolutionise mobility while reducing carbon footprint



Petronas : Malaysia's national energy company will spotlight its commitment to net-zero carbon emissions through hydrogen energy and carbon capture technologies.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB): The nation's largest electricity utility company will showcase its large-scale solar initiatives and innovative grid technologies to enhance energy efficiency.

OCBC Bank : Highlighting green financing solutions that support the global transition toward a low-carbon economy. Xiamen Solar First Energy Technology: A global leader in hi-tech enterprise specialised in solar energy, this enterprise will showcase its wide array of offerings and services for achieving green energy with renewable resources.



Empowering Cities : Showcasing solutions that enhance urban sustainability, from smart infrastructure to resilient green spaces.

Electrifying Mobility : Exploring electric mobility solutions, promoting cleaner transportation options, and reducing carbon emissions.

Decarbonising Energy : Highlighting Malaysia's advancements in renewable energy and low-carbon technologies, emphasising the transition towards a greener energy landscape.

Accelerating Circularity : Focusing on circular economy practices, waste reduction, and resource efficiency will reinforce Malaysia's commitment to sustainable production and consumption. Conserving Biodiversity : Recognising the critical role of biodiversity in climate resilience and exploring strategies for preserving natural heritage.

A major highlight of IGEM 2024 Day 1 is the soft launch of the COP29 Malaysia Pavilion in Baku, Azerbaijan. This marks Malaysia's continued dedication to ratifying the Paris Agreement by participating in COP, where the country has actively voiced climate change concerns, including the loss and damages fund for developing countries.Day 1 will see the ribbon cutting ceremony by Deputy Minister of NRES, YB Dato' Sri Huang Tiong Sii, accompanied by Chief Secretary of NRES, YBhg. Datuk Dr. Ching Thoo a/l Kim; and Deputy Chief Secretary (Nature Sustainability), YBhg. Datuk Nor Yahati binti Awang.On Day 2, Minister of Economy YB Rafizi bin Ramli will launch the official opening ceremony of IGEM 2024. NRES Minister YB Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad will also present the opening remarks.With over 70 exhibitors participating this year, IGEM 2024 has brought together some of the biggest names in green technology. Key exhibitors leading this year's initiatives include:Other notable exhibitors include, which showcase innovations in renewable energy, circular economy practices, and intelligent technologies that can shape a sustainable future.IGEM 2024 will also witness several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed between Malaysian and international companies, reinforcing regional collaboration in the green economy. Trade visitors will also have access to exclusive business networking sessions organised by the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), and MGTC to attract investments in green technology.Throughout the three-day event, attendees at IGEM 2024 will witness the latest innovations from local and regional exhibitors, focusing on five key pillars:As IGEM 2024 continues to pave the way for green technology and innovation, the event underscores the importance of collaborative efforts in achieving Malaysia's sustainability goals. Join us in this exhilarating Race Towards Net Zero and be part of Malaysia's green transformation.Register now at to participate in this landmark event and experience cutting-edge exhibitions and conferences. Together, we can turn the tide on climate change and build a sustainable, prosperous future for all.Hashtag: #IGEM2024

