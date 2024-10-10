(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text=""Waves of Wonder" Taiwan Showcases Year-Round Charm in Paris" data-link=" of Wonder" Taiwan Showcases Year-Round Charm in Paris" class="whatsapp">Shar TAIPEI, TAIWAN - OutReach Newswire 9 October 2024 To strengthen Taiwan's brand in the European market, the Tourism Administration of the of and Communications (MOTC) is hosting a special in Paris, the global capital of art. Held in the wake of a similar exhibition in London during September, the all-new TAIWAN - Waves of Wonder: Journey through Taiwan's Four Seasons special exhibition has moved to Paris, where it is being held for a 5-day period from October 9 to 13. During the exhibition, Taiwan's enchanting four seasons are being shown at the famous Espace Thorigny - Le Marais, allowing the French to take an immersive journey to romantic Taiwan.







The current TAIWAN - Waves of Wonder: Journey through Taiwan's Four Seasons exhibition uses immersive display methods to create a 'four seasons exhibition,' and employs graphic images, video, and sound effects to present Taiwan's attractions during all four seasons. Viewers can start by seeing Taiwan's spectacular Lantern Festival and the stunning pyrotechnics of Yanshui's 'Beehive Fireworks' in the spring video room; the summer area lets visitors see how Taiwan's street foods are made via ASMR and appreciate the appeal of Taiwan's cuisine. The immersive audiovisual projection theater in the fall area shows the beautiful panorama along Taiwan's railways and bicycle paths. Apart from these features, the event also provides a chance to sample Taiwan's teas and includes a workshop for making festive lanterns. This event is drawing throngs of Parisian visitors.

At the event's October 8 opening night, Hsieh Chang-ming, the director of the Tourism Administration's local office, representative Hao Pei-chih from the Taipei Representative Office in France, General Manager Howard Lu of Eva Airways Corp. French Branch, and Key Account Manager Sylvie Houles of China Airlines Passenger Sales Office France jointly attended the opening cocktail party and ribbon-cutting ceremony. According to Director Hsieh Chang-ming, the Taiwan Tourism Information Center (TTIC) was established on April 30, 2024, and is the first information center of its kind in Europe. TTIC is an important link in Taiwan's campaign to open overseas markets. Data indicates that the number of visitors to Taiwan from France has been increasing significantly, and the mainstay 20-50 year-old French visitors are particularly fond of the cultural experience of travel. This immersive exhibition will show these travelers Taiwan's various tourist activities and experiences, and we hope it will let French travelers see Taiwan from an all-new perspective.







Visitors enjoyed the Taiwan exhibits on site.

Representative Hao Pei-chih from the Taipei Representative Office in France noted that promoting Taiwan's travel charms can encourage cooperation and interchange between Taiwan and France. Furthermore, in the wake of the Cultural Olympiad, it is hoped that bringing Taiwan's brand-new tourism brand to France, and giving the French a chance to appreciate Taiwan's hospitality and appeal, will deepen future interaction between Taiwan and France, will give the French a better understanding of Taiwan, and encourage them to visit Taiwan.

Pleasant surprises abounded on the first day. One of these was the joint Eastern-Western performance of the pieces Red in All Four Seasons, Peach Blossom Takes the Ferry, and Malan Girl by French cellist Karsten Hochapfel and music festival staple and French resident Wang Yaping on the yangqin (hammered dulcimer). These pieces were highly evocative of Taiwan's moods and landscape, and received thunderous applause from listeners. Michelin star chef Sean Kao was invited to offer up some exquisite Taiwan-style cuisine, which included Taiwanese braised dishes, Kaohsiung-style mullet roe, and Nantou-style cherry tomatoes with smoked plums. These dishes were accompanied by Taiwanese oolong tea cocktail, uniquely flavorful Taiwan whiskey, and globally-famous bubble tea. These delightful experiences ensured that all visitors experienced the visual, auditory, and gustatory beauty of Taiwan's four seasons.

According to the Tourism Administration, this special exhibition is an all-new experiment in promoting tourism overseas, and it will extend the exhibition period to meet the needs of people who can only visit on weekends or weekdays. The gallery is close to the Centre Pompidou, and its location enabled the event to attract visitors from all over the world, so as to induce many more travelers to visit Taiwan.

Event information

TAIWAN - Waves of Wonder: Journey through Taiwan's Four Seasons, Paris special exhibition

Date: October 9 October 13, 2024

Location: Espace Thorigny - Le Marais (4 Pl. de Thorigny, 75003 Paris)

Time: 10:00 19:00

Taiwan Tourism Administration