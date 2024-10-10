Results Of The Ixcrypto Index Series Quarterly Review (2024 Q3)

HONG KONG SAR - OutReach Newswire - 10 October 2024 - Today, IX Asia Indexes announced the 2024 3rd quarter review of ixCrypto Index Series and IX Digital Asset Index Series. The constituent changes will be effective on 18th October 2024 (Friday). The results of the constituent review and exchange review are as follows:

1. Constituent Review ixCrypto Index Series

1.1. ixCrypto Index ('IXCI')

The number of constituents decreased to 19 with no addition and 6 deletions.

Addition

No addition

Deletion

1. Internet Computer

2. Ethereum Classic

3. Render

4. Hedera

5. Mantle

6. Cosmos

After the change, the free float adjusted market capitalization coverage is 81.26%*, while the 90-day-average volume is 78.68%* (excluding stable coin which has 7.39% of the total crypto universe). The constituents change above and recapping at 40% will be effective on 18 October 2024 (Friday).

Since the last review, there has been a decrease in the crypto total market capitalization from USD2.42tn to 2.17tn (-10.24%)#, and a decrease in the daily volume from USD78.56bn to 71.42bn (-7.34%)#. Bitcoin remains as the largest crypto in the constituent list, with its price has increased by 7.80% since the last review.

1.2. ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes



1.2.1. ixCrypto 5 Equal Weight Index ('IXEW5') and ixCrypto 5 Square Root Index ('IXSR5')



Addition

No addition

Deletion

No deletion

1.2.2. ixCrypto 10 Equal Weight Index ('IXEW10') and ixCrypto 10 Square Root Index ('IXSR10').



Addition

No addition

Deletion

No deletion



1.2.3. ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index ('IXAEW10') and ixCrypto Altcoin 10 SR Index ('IXASR10').

Addition

No addition

Deletion

No deletion

1.3. ixCrypto BTC/ETH Indexes

There has been no constituent change to ixCrypto BTC/ETH 5050 Index ('IX5050') and ixCrypto BTC/ETH Proportional Index ('IXPI') since their launch on 9th May 2024

2. Constituent Review- IX Digital Asset Industry Index Series



2.1 ixCrypto Stablecoin Index

The number of constituents will remain unchanged. Stable coin comprises 7.39% of the total crypto universe, and ixCrypto Stablecoin Index covers around 98.80% of the 90-day average market capitalization in stablecoin universe.

Addition

No addition

Deletion

No deletion



2.2 ixCrypto Infrastructure Index

The number of constituents will remain unchanged as 21 constituents.

Addition

No addition

Deletion

No deletion

3. Exchange Review

As a result of exchange review, 10 exchanges passed the review process, which are as follows:

Passed Exchanges*

1. Binance

2. WhiteBIT (New)

3. Huobi Global

4. OKX

5. Coinbase Advanced##

6. Gate

7. P2B

8. BitGet

9. DigiFinex

10. Upbit

*While MEXC passed the volume coverage criteria and ranked 23, Hong Kong SFC has issued a warning against MEXC, so MEXC was excluded.

##Coinbase changed its name to Coinbase Advanced in Q2 2024

Removed Exchanges

1. Bitrue

The selected 10 exchanges will be taken to generate each of the fair average prices for the IX indexes' constituents. The exchange review covers volume rankings, exchange background checking, founders' background checking, USDT/USDC/BTC pairs coverage, overconcentration rules, exchange API coverage checking and stability etc for an exchange.

More details about the ixCrypto index, including their constituents, constituents' weight are provided in the Appendices, or refer to the website

*Exclude stable coins and exchange coins (based on conflict of interest rule methodology effective Oct 2, 2020)

#As of 30 September 2024, based on past 90 days average

Appendix 1

ixCrypto Index ('IXCI')



Universe All crypto coins traded in at least two different exchanges around the world Selection Criteria Cryptocurrencies ranking in the top 80% of cumulative full market capitalization ('MC') coverage and within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume Number of Constituents Variable/19 in Q3 2024 Launch Date 12th December 2018 Base Date 3rd December 2018 Base Value 1,000 Reconstitution Rule If the coverage is below 75% or any of constituents is not within an acceptable range in accordance with the Volume Buffer Rule in terms of 90-day average trading volume, IXCI will be reconstituted to bring MC coverage back and do liquidity screening. Reconstitution and Rebalancing Frequency Quarterly and with a fast entry rule Weighting Methodology Free float adjusted market capitalization weighted with a cap of 40% Currency US Dollar Dissemination Every 5 seconds for 24x7 Website Bloomberg IXCI <GO>

Appendix 2

Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Index





Crypto

90-day-average- Market Cap

90-day-average-volume *

Cut-off

Price

Cumulative

Market Coverage before Cap

Weighting (%) After 40% Cap#

1

Bitcoin

$1,203,949,453,351.18

$31,255,973,738.23

65635.31

55.49%

40.00%

2

Ethereum

$335,775,939,213.56

$16,007,034,574.41

2659.35

70.97%

34.14%

3

Solana

$69,148,664,926.44

$2,684,709,785.10

158.63

74.16%

7.93%

4

XRP

$31,475,540,915.10

$1,447,235,350.92

0.64

75.61%

3.88%

5

Dogecoin

$16,007,647,724.65

$730,027,877.56

0.12

76.35%

1.95%

6

Toncoin

$15,751,114,015.99

$360,248,768.75

5.85

77.07%

1.58%

7

Cardano

$13,268,045,192.77

$305,181,132.30

0.40

77.68%

1.48%

8

TRON

$12,316,597,178.05

$386,516,183.01

0.16

78.25%

1.45%

9

Avalanche

$9,980,635,850.78

$304,083,701.47

29.07

78.71%

1.26%

10

Shiba Inu

$8,927,399,860.63

$296,290,072.49

0.00

79.12%

1.22%

11

Polkadot

$7,319,429,822.89

$152,016,821.61

4.77

79.46%

0.76%

12

Chainlink

$7,190,836,519.45

$265,711,842.12

12.48

79.79%

0.83%

13

Bitcoin Cash

$6,886,452,865.54

$247,692,948.89

352.86

80.11%

0.74%

14

NEAR Protocol

$5,201,085,555.72

$257,137,698.85

5.50

80.35%

0.68%

15

Litecoin

$4,952,114,590.36

$298,536,285.13

69.31

80.58%

0.55%

16

Uniswap

$4,178,803,142.01

$123,869,536.32

7.45

80.77%

0.48%

17

Pepe

$3,772,259,874.65

$750,199,459.14

0.00

80.94%

0.51%

18

Polygon

$3,758,644,840.77

$194,086,540.47

0.42

81.12%

0.13%

19

Aptos

$3,130,849,123.77

$125,514,411.33

8.08

81.26%

0.43%



As of 30 September 2024

* 90-day-average-volume ranking in total market is shown in the parentheses

# Weighting (%) after 40% Cap is adjusted according to the cut-off price, the arrangement of order may not be the same as 90-day-average-Market Cap

Selection of index constituents is based on the past 90-day-average market capitalization and volume.

For the calculation methodology of the index, please refer to the ixCrypto Index Methodology Paper on our website

Appendix 3



Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes



Index Constituents

ixCrypto 5 EW Index

ixCrypto 5 SR Index

ixCrypto 10 EW Index

ixCrypto 10 SR Index

ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index

ixCrypto

Altcoin 10

SR Index

1

Bitcoin

20.00%

49.45%

10.00%

39.62%

-

-

2

Ethereum

20.00%

24.57%

10.00%

19.68%

10.00%

31.08%

3

Solana

20.00%

11.85%

10.00%

9.49%

10.00%

14.98%

4

XRP

20.00%

8.27%

10.00%

6.63%

10.00%

10.47%

5

Dogecoin

20.00%

5.86%

10.00%

4.70%

10.00%

7.42%

6

Toncoin

-

-

10.00%

4.24%

10.00%

6.68%

7

Cardano

-

-

10.00%

4.10%

10.00%

6.48%

8

TRON

-

-

10.00%

4.05%

10.00%

6.40%

9

Avalanche

-

-

10.00%

3.78%

10.00%

5.97%

10

Shiba Inu

-

-

10.00%

3.71%

10.00%

5.87%

11

Polkadot

-

-

-

-

10.00%

4.65%



Appendix 4



Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto BTC/ETH 50/50 Index and ixCrypto BTC/ETH Proportional Index



90-day-average Crypto Market Cap

90-day-average Crypto V olume

Index Level

Cumulative Market Cap Coverage

Weight in BTC/ETH 50/50

Weight in BTC/ETH Proportional

IXBI

$1,203,949,453,351

$31,255,973,738

$15,846.66

55.49%

50.00%

78.19%

IXEI

$335,775,939,213

$16,007,034,574

$22,813.93

70.97%

50.00%

21.81%



Appendix 5

Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Infrastructure Index



Crypto

90-day-average- Market Cap

90-day-average-volume *

Cut-off Price

Cumulative

Market Coverage before Cap

Weighting (%) After 40% Cap#

1

Ethereum

$335,775,939,214

$16,007,034,574

$2,659.35

15.48%

40.00%

2

Solana

$69,148,664,926

$2,684,709,785

$158.63

18.66%

22.08%

3

Toncoin

$15,751,114,016

$360,248,769

$5.85

19.39%

6.38%

4

Cardano

$13,268,045,193

$305,181,132

$0.40

20.00%

4.68%

5

Avalanche

$9,980,635,851

$304,083,701

$29.07

20.46%

3.73%

6

TRON

$12,316,597,178

$386,516,183

$0.16

21.03%

3.73%

7

Polkadot

$7,319,429,823

$152,016,822

$4.77

21.37%

2.98%

8

Chainlink

$7,190,836,519

$265,711,842

$12.48

21.70%

2.80%

9

NEAR Protocol

$5,201,085,556

$257,137,699

$5.50

21.94%

1.85%

10

Polygon

$3,758,644,841

$194,086,540

$0.42

22.11%

1.84%

11

Internet Computer

$3,845,019,905

$83,276,542

$9.55

22.29%

1.26%

12

Ethereum Classic

$2,974,110,262

$132,925,021

$20.45

22.43%

1.16%

13

Aptos

$3,130,849,124

$125,514,411

$8.08

22.57%

1.06%

14

Hedera

$2,139,830,861

$45,123,301

$0.06

22.67%

0.93%

15

Mantle

$2,147,710,411

$128,473,050

$0.64

22.77%

0.87%

16

Cosmos

$2,012,699,181

$114,306,273

$5.03

22.86%

0.88%

17

Stacks

$2,409,418,704

$87,731,286

$1.97

22.97%

0.82%

18

Arbitrum

$2,072,508,205

$203,854,573

$0.65

23.07%

0.86%

19

VeChain

$1,988,018,797

$25,124,634

$0.03

23.16%

0.71%

20

Optimism

$1,814,262,743

$166,200,092

$1.90

23.24%

0.66%

21

Injective

$1,957,787,768

$97,877,674

$23.26

23.33%

0.72%



As of 30 September 2024

* 90-day-average-volume ranking in total market is shown in the parentheses

# Weighting (%) after 40% Cap is adjusted according to the cut-off price, the arrangement of order may not be the same as 90-day-average-Market Cap

Selection of index constituents is based on the past 90-day-average market capitalization and volume.

For the calculation methodology of the index, please refer to the 'ixCrypto Index Methodology Paper' on our website

Appendix 6

Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto Stablecoin Indexes



Crypto

90-day-average- Market Cap

90-day-average-

volume

Cut-off

Price

Cumulative

Market Coverage

before Cap

Weighting (%) After 40% Cap

1

Tether

USDt

$116,110,013,637

$54,622,807,482

$1.00

5.35%

40.00%

2

USDC

$34,559,486,578

$5,924,023,411

$1.00

1.59%

40.00%

3

Dai

$5,356,196,398

$168,664,454

$1.00

0.25%

13.10%

4

First Digital USD

$2,363,928,254

$4,418,452,757

$1.00

0.11%

6.90%



As of 30 September 2024

Appendix 7

ixCrypto Indexes Dissemination

Real time indexes are disseminated every 5-second interval for 24x7 since 23 June 2022. The real-time indexes are available for viewing on the IX Crypto Index official webpage. For IXCI, IXBI and IXEI, the indexes are also available through Nasdaq Global Index Data Service (GIDS) with the tickers 'IXCI', 'IXBI' and 'IXEI', with dissemination interval kept at 15-second unchanged.

The vendor tickers are shown below:

Index Name

Bloomberg Ticker

Reuters Ticker

ixCrypto Index

IXCI

.IXCI

ixBitcoin Index

IXCBI

.IXBI1

ixEthereum Index

IXCEI

.IXEI1



For further information about ixCrypto Index and other available indexes including IX Crypto spot price index series, please visit company official webpage or subscribe to LinkedIn: IX Asia Indexes

IX Asia Indexes was awarded the Fintech Award (wealth investment and management) 2019 and 2021 organised by ETNet. It as well won an award for Startup of the Year and Basic Technology (Big Data) from Hong Kong Fintech Impetus Awards 2022 by Metro Broadcast and KPMG. It also won Asia Pacific Enterprise Achievement Award 2024 by Echolade. IX Asia Indexes completed its IOSCO compliance statement and obtained ISO/IEC 27001:2013 UKAS certification.

IX Asia Indexes was awarded the Fintech Award (wealth investment and management) 2019 and 2021 organised by ETNet. It as well won an award for Startup of the Year and Basic Technology (Big Data) from Hong Kong Fintech Impetus Awards 2022 by Metro Broadcast and KPMG. It also won Asia Pacific Enterprise Achievement Award 2024 by Echolade. IX Asia Indexes completed its IOSCO compliance statement and obtained ISO/IEC 27001:2013 UKAS certification.

Website :





Advisory Committee :



committee

About IX Crypto Indexes The ixCrypto index ('IXCI') is the first crypto index launched in Hong Kong. It was launched on 12 December 2018. It is denominated in USD with a base value of 1000 and a base date on 3 December 2018. Designed to be easy to understand while providing a good representation of the crypto market, ixCrypto index aims to cover the top 80% of the cumulative free-float adjusted market capitalization in the crypto universe and, at the same time, the crypto currencies should fall within the top liquid cryptos ranked by trading volume in the 90 days preceding the review date. The index is to be reviewed quarterly and with a fast entry rule. Real time indexes are disseminated every 5-second for 24x7 since 23 June 2022. Real time index data together with ixBitcoin Index and ixEthereum Index can be obtained from IX Asia Indexes Data Services and Bloomberg terminal on IXCI <GO>. For IXCI, IXBI and IXEI, the indexes are also available through Nasdaq Global Index Data Service (GIDS) with the tickers 'IXCI', 'IXBI', 'IXEI', with dissemination interval kept at 15-second unchanged.

IX Capital International

