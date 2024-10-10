Ukraine's PM, World Bank Official Discuss Projects To Support Ukraine Budget

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Denys Shmyhal and World Managing Director of Operations Anna Bjerde have discussed projects to support Ukraine's state budget.

Shmyhal announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

During an meeting with Bjerde, Shmyhal emphasized the need to develop an updated RDNA damage assessment to update Ukraine's recovery needs. He stated that there are a number of priority tasks, including the provision of drinking water to the population in southern Ukraine, the restoration of housing, and preparations for the heating season.

The parties also raised the issue of implementing reforms.

Shmyhal praised the World Bank's assistance in this area. In particular, a memorandum on reforming the housing market was signed. Shmyhal stressed that Ukraine was committed to its further implementation.

Shmyhal thanked Bjerde for her personal and significant support for Ukraine. He emphasized that the World Bank has been and remains a reliable partner for Ukraine.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal / Facebook