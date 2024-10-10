Taiwanese Pres.: China, Taiwan Are Not Subordinate To Each Other

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te said Thursday that China has "no right to represent Taiwan", reiterating that the two sides of the Taiwan Strait are "not subordinate" to each other, the Taipei-based Central News Agency reported.

"The Republic of China and the People's Republic of China are not subordinate to each other," said Ching-te in his first National Day address since taking office in May. Republic of China being Taiwan's official name.

"China has no right to represent Taiwan," he said, adding that his "mission" as president is to "ensure that our nation endures and progresses" and "resist annexation or encroachment upon our sovereignty."

However, Ching-te said his administration is "willing to work with China on addressing climate change, combating infectious diseases, and maintaining regional security."

He also expressed hope for "healthy and orderly dialogue and exchanges" across the Taiwan Strait based on the principles of "parity and dignity."

At the same time, the president reiterated the government's commitment to defend "national sovereignty" and "maintain the status quo of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait" through his "Four Pillars" plan.

The plan, first proposed by Lai while he was running for president, emphasizes the importance of Taiwan's defensive strength, economic security, partnerships with other democracies, and a consistent cross-strait policy.

China and Taiwan separated after a civil war in 1949, but Beijing regards the island as its territory. (end)

mks













MENAFN10102024000071011013ID1108765755