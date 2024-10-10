Never Discussed CM's Post: K'taka Home Minister On Dalit Ministers' Meetings

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 10 (IANS) Karnataka Home G. Parameshwara said on Thursday that he has never discussed anything related to the Chief Minister's post in recent meetings with Dalit ministers, which were said to be over the change of guard in the state.

Talking to reporters in Bengaluru, Parameshwara said: "We have never discussed the post of the Chief Minister and repeatedly stated that Siddaramaiah is going to rule for five years."

When asked about the gag orders asking ministers not to make statements regarding the change of guard in the state, he said: "I or Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi or Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa have never demanded that the Chief Minister should be changed and some other leader must be chosen for the post. We have not demanded the post for one of us. I will not give any reaction in the matter concerning the CM."

"We never convened dinner meetings or political meetings unnecessarily. We will not conduct such meetings unnecessarily in future as well," Parameshwara maintained.

He said: "We are responsible leaders and don't indulge in petty activities. We are senior leaders in the party and we too have responsibilities."

On the "misappropriation" of money in the Ganga Kalyan Yojana, he said an investigation was underway.

When asked about the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly R. Ashoka's claim that Parameshwara offered special prayers at the Siddaganga Mutt to become the CM, he stated: "We have been devotees of the mutt since the time of our father. We visit the mutt from the time of the late Shivakumar Swamiji. He is a model for all of us. I have not gone to mutt recently."

Speaking about the report on the Covid scam, Parameshwara stated that according to the interim report, more information needs to be gathered.

A police investigation needs to be done into the Covid scam.

Meanwhile, Lokayukta SIT ADGP M. Chandrashekar met Parameshwara at his residence.

Sources said that Parmeshwara held a discussion with Chandrashekhar over the land de-notification case against Union Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy and former CM B. S. Yediyurappa and also the MUDA case against CM Siddaramaiah.