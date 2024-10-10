Zen Nippon Shokuhin And Innovation Thru Energy Forge Strategic Alliance To Support Food Supply Chain In India

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A strategic collaboration between Zen Nippon Shokuhin and ITE's Green cold chain logistics is paving the way for India's sustainable food chain.

TOKYO, JAPAN, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ZEN NIPPON SHOKUHIN Co., Ltd. ("ZEN NIPPON SHOKUHIN") and Innovation Thru Co., Ltd. ("ITE") are pleased to announce a transformative strategic alliance focused on expanding their sustainable business models into emerging markets, starting with India, which is set to become the world's fastest-growing economy. This partnership addresses the economic divide between rural and urban areas while contributing to the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Purpose of the Collaboration

The alliance seeks to replicate ZEN NIPPON SHOKUHIN's highly successful voluntary retail store chain model in India, adapting it to serve rural and urban communities. This initiative is expected to deliver substantial benefits, such as boosting local employment, improving food security, and providing affordable access to essential resources. ZEN NIPPON SHOKUHIN's business model has become the backbone of Japan's rural food supply system, supporting 90% of stores across Japan's rural regions and remote islands.

This collaboration will leverage ZEN NIPPON SHOKUHIN's community-centric approach and ITE's green IceBattery cold chain logistics technological innovations. Together, they aim to create India's resilient, balanced, and sustainable food supply chain.

Comments from Leadership

Mr. Minoru Hirano, President of ZEN NIPPON SHOKUHIN:“Our company operates stores throughout Japan, including in remote islands where access to food is a challenge. We manage cold chain logistics to ensure food reaches these areas. We are thrilled that our business model has the potential to contribute to similar efforts in India soon.”

Mr. Pankaj Garg, Founder and CEO of ITE:“India's rapid economic growth has widened the gap between rural and urban areas. The unique supermarket business model of ZEN NIPPON SHOKUHIN, proven successful in Japan, can bridge this gap and maintain economic balance. Combining this model with IceBattery's cold chain solutions can significantly enhance supply chain management and enable smooth, cost-effective food distribution to rural areas.”

Key Aspects of the Alliance

Adaptation of ZEN NIPPON SHOKUHIN's Business Model:

The alliance will introduce ZEN NIPPON SHOKUHIN's proven model in India, focusing on sustainability, local engagement, and food security. This model has revitalized communities facing aging populations and depopulation in Japan, ensuring even remote areas can access food and essential goods.

Green Cold Chain Logistics:

ITE's advanced green technologies, including its IceBattery solution, will transform food logistics by reducing reliance on traditional refrigeration. This will enable energy-efficient, safe food distribution while cutting carbon emissions, especially in rural and underserved India.

Local Community Revitalization:

Both companies understand the importance of local communities for national growth. By building strong partnerships with local stakeholders, the alliance aims to create a support network to strengthen food supply chains, boost local economies, and improve rural well-being.

Remote Access to Daily Essentials:

A key feature of the alliance is reaching underserved and remote areas. By expanding ZEN NIPPON SHOKUHIN's retail network and using ITE's energy-efficient cold chain technology, the partnership will ensure reliable access to essential food products in isolated regions.

Expansion into Other Emerging Markets:

While India is the initial focus, the long-term plan includes expanding into other emerging markets in South and Southeast Asia, which face similar challenges. A pilot project in Vietnam in 2023 has shown strong potential for broader regional implementation.

Conclusion

ZEN NIPPON SHOKUHIN and ITE are embarking on a journey that promises to impact India's food supply chain and beyond. With a shared focus on sustainability, green energy, and community-driven solutions, this strategic alliance invites stakeholders, communities, and governments to participate in this vital initiative. Together, they aim to achieve meaningful progress towards the SDGs while creating resilient and sustainable food distribution systems for future generations.

Partner Information:

ZEN NIPPON SHOKUHIN Co., Ltd.

Type: Voluntary Retail Food Store Chain

Founded in 1962 as "Tokyo Food Co., Ltd.," ZEN NIPPON SHOKUHIN operates over 1,600 stores across Japan, specializing in remote and underserved areas. The company is aligned with the SDGs, especially in food security and community support.

Address: 6-2-2 Iriya, Adachi-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Innovation Thru Energy Co., Ltd. (ITE)

Type: Green IceBatteryCold Chain Logistics Solution Provider

ITE pioneers green energy solutions focusing on cold chain logistics. Its IceBattery technology offers an energy-efficient alternative to traditional refrigeration; it also has a strategic alliance in India with CONCOR

Address: Shin Marubuilding 10F, 1-5-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan

