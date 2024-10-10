Half Of Americans Sick With Kitchen Envy

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)



By Joseph Staples // SWNS NEWS COPY Nine in 10 Americans said their kitchen needs to be“better looking than any other room” in their home, according to a new study. The poll of 2,000 U.S. adults found a grand majority believe the heart of their home needs to be more superior than other rooms [...]

MENAFN10102024003911003267ID1108765692