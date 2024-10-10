Half Of Americans Sick With Kitchen Envy
Date
10/10/2024 5:24:07 AM
(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)
By Joseph Staples // SWNS NEWS COPY Nine in 10 Americans said their kitchen needs to be“better looking than any other room” in their home, according to a new study. The poll of 2,000 U.S. adults found a grand majority believe the heart of their home needs to be more superior than other rooms [...]
MENAFN10102024003911003267ID1108765692
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.